Fivio Foreign Recalls "Dumbest" Decision He's Ever Made

Fivio Foreign says that buying jewelry for his friends before his own family was one of the "dumbest" decisions he's ever made. The New York rapper referenced doing so during his song, "Same 24." When asked about the lyrics by a fan on Friday, he confirmed that it was a true story, but one he regrets.

“Can I live? All that stupid sh*t I did / I iced out the gang before I iced out my kids,” he raps on the song. “I packed out a show before I packed out my fridge. And they sayin’ they need more, that’s some disrespectful sh*t.” When asked to elaborate on the line, Fivio wrote: "I brought chains for homies b4 I brought kids jewelry.. Dumbest sh*t I ever did." The Shade Room later shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram. In the comments section, Fivio added: "Learned my lesson family first."

Fivio Foreign Performs At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Fivio Foreign performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to Fivio's admission. Alongside his comment on The Shade Room, another user wrote: "Givin ya homies a single thing before givin it to ya kids is diabolical work." Others defended Fivio for admitting he was in the wrong. "If you just read the rest of the lyrics you’d understand he’s saying it to make a point he did for them before his kids and they still WANT MORE," one wrote. Check out Fivio's post on social media below.

Fivio Foreign On The "Dumbest" Thing He's Done

Fivio teamed up with Meek Mill for "Same 24," which he released earlier this week. They previously collaborated on "Demons & Goblins"' in 2020. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fivio Foreign on HotNewHipHop.

