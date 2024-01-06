Meek Mill & Fivio Foreign Meet Up Amid Theory That They're The Same Person

A lot of rappers have plenty of similarities: their crews, styles, flows, regional loyalties, life experiences.. you name it. However, what's more rare to see is when fans notice parallels between two completely different MCs from two completely different cities. It's almost as if they create a multiverse through their head-canon, and a viral Twitter discussion posited that Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill are each other's equivalents in their respective cities. The reason as to why is up for debate, but we know the Philly MC and Kanye West collaborator– perhaps future collaborator– get along well. Moreover, the two recently enjoyed a fruitful and hype studio session in a new clip they shared to social media.

Furthermore, it would be great to see these two link up for another energetic track together, such as 2020's "Demons & Goblins." As for whether Meek Mill and Fivio Foreign are clones of each other, there are certainly many ways in which you could draw these connections. One is their unwavering dedication to their cities, and another is their rapping style and how they typically handle their subject material in their verses. But the same can be said for so many other lyricists, so maybe this is more of a direct talent and relevance comparison, which is impossible to firmly assess.

Fivio Foreign & Meek Mill Link Up To Prove To Twitter They're Not The Same MC

In other news, Meek Mill has other things to worry about that are more important than whether he and Fivio Foreign should get a 23andMe. For example, DJ Akademiks recently called him out, plus Freddie Gibbs, while responding to various sexual assault and grooming allegations against him. "There’s been numerous individuals who probably felt certain way about me over the years," the media personality stated on his livestream, insinuating the Dream Chasers boss as his target. "Maybe their career wasn’t doing that good. They had to do some bunny-hopping for billionaires, had to sell their houses, they got dropped from their label. They might have thought that I was one of the reasons why their situation went down."

Meanwhile, the New York drill leader recently "taught" a controversial player in that scene how to do it justice. He and Lil Mabu released the single "TEACH ME HOW TO DRILL," which stirred the pot in a pretty heated fashion. There's someone else who might need a lesson, but if fans are onto something, then they are just a clone of Fivio himself. Jokes aside, for more news and the latest updates on Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill, log back into HNHH.

