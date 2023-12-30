Fivio Foreign Sends Kanye West New Verse, Hints At "Vultures" Appearance

Fivio Foreign and Kanye West have quite the collaborative history together, so to see it move forward is really no surprise. Still, fans are nonetheless excited because the former tweeted on Friday night (December 29) that he just turned his verse in to the latter. As such, there's plenty of reason to believe that these two rappers will be coming through with some more heat together in the near future. But this is Ye we're talking about; entire institutions could dedicate millions of dollars to researching every time this man has promised music that never saw the light of day. But we're close to the New Year; can't we be optimistic one more time before 2024 rolls around?

Jokes aside, this is most likely going to show up on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures– well, if it ever ends up dropping, that is. There's also the change that Fivio Foreign's verse just doesn't fit into the final cut, which is another common trait of Yeezy album cycles and rollouts. Regardless, it's become curious to see how the New York drill exponent became one of the Chicago artist's closest musical companions in recent years. There's a certain chemistry when they link even when the end result isn't perfect, so there's always potential there.

Fivio Foreign Sent His Verse In, Fans Expect Appearance On Kanye West's Vultures

What's more is that this new collaboration might replace a recent and controversial one as Fivio Foreign's current hot topic. For those unaware, he featured on Lil Mabu's "TEACH ME HOW TO DRILL," a pretty self-aware song about a hardened drill MC teaching a preppy white counterpart about the genre and lifestyle. It's at least much more palatable than some of Mabu's past work, which didn't take this tongue-in-cheek approach that's cognizant of its troll appeal. We're not saying that's a good thing, but you have to know what you are and what you're up against if you want to be successful.

Meanwhile, with Kanye dropping shoes instead of songs these days, we'll see whether this Fivio verse ever comes out.

