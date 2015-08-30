new verse
- MusicB.G. Clarifies Lil Wayne Diss, Shares That They Spoke About ItThe two Hot Boyz members have a pretty complex but still enduring relationship, something that B Gizzle wanted to make very clear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicB.G. Disses Lil Wayne: Fans ReactThis diss appears on Finesse2Tymes' new song "Gangstafied" while B Gizzle raps about what happened during his prison stint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFivio Foreign Sends Kanye West New Verse, Hints At "Vultures" AppearanceThe two have collaborated on a lot of songs together, so the prospect of hopping on the Ty Dolla $ign collab album was a given.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, Gives Andre 3000 Flute Track A Rap Verse At Dubai ShowThe legendary MC isn't the first to give a hip-hop spin to "New Blue Sun," but he might just be the best to do it so far.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- News50 Cent & NLE Choppa Double Down With "Part Of The Game" Extended Version50 Cent slides through with a brand new verse on "Part Of The Game (Extended Version)" featuring NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD "Legends Never Die" Song Changed With New Lyrics & BeatJuice WRLD's final song on "Legends Never Die", titled "Man Of The Year," has been altered on Apple Music with an entirely new second verse.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Durk Adds Juice WRLD Verse To "Don't Talk To Me" With GunnaLil Durk shares a new version of "Don't Talk To Me" with Juice WRLD and Gunna.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug "On The Rvn" Officially Updated With T-Shyne; Offset Still MissingYoung Thug stayed true to (half) his promise.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Spits Hard Bars Over UkeleleThe Slump God Goes In. By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsPop Style (New Verse)Hear Drake's new verse from the version of "Pop Style" that was played during tonight's episode of OVO Sound Radio. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrake Performs New Verse At J. Cole's Homecoming ShowDrake shared a few new bars while on stage with J. Cole in Fayetteville.By Trevor Smith