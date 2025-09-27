Cardi B took it upon herself to really unleash on a handful of her contemporaries on AM I THE DRAMA? BIA, JT of the now defunct City Girls and Lil Uzi, Ice Spice, as well as her ex, Offset, all received some bars. They certainly got her fans talking and sparked a tense back-and-forth with JT.

But even though she used multiple tracks to get her point across on her own LP, she still had more to get off of her chest. On Young Thug's brand-new tape, UY SCUTI, she appears on track three, "On The News." Things seem pretty standard at first, dropping some flexes and claiming her spot in the rap game.

However, her words begin to feel a bit more specific about halfway through. As caught by XXL, she raps, "Kept it loyal, then you out here, embarrassing (Ha) / How you knowin' when you got these b*tches laughin'? / But how the f*ck you laughin' when I heard you getting beat on? / Gotta pay a n**** way every trip y'all be on (Ha)."

The pointed bars keep coming, though.

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA? Disses

"I'm like, nah, that couldn't be I / That couldn't be me, no, that couldn't be C, no / I done lost my pride, I done lost tears when I cried / I lost my best friend and that n**** still alive / I'm surprised, man, I thought that sh*t would never switch / Sometimes the realest n**** in your crew be a b*tch, n****, what?"

There are multiple theories out there for who these lines are for with Offset and JT being the most consistent guesses. The first half of these lyrics feel like shots for the latter, especially given their ongoing feud on social media.

The Florida femcee hopped online to clown her boyfriend Stefon Diggs over the allegations he's facing Chris Blake Griffith. Cardi B hit back with some even more destructive words, alleging that Lil Uzi has forced her to get abortions. JT denied that alleged rumor.