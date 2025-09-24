Cardi B Accuses Lil Uzi Vert Of Forcing JT To Get Abortions

Cardi B called out JT on X (formerly Twitter), Tuesday, by accusing her partner, Lil Uzi Vert, of allegedly forcing her to get abortions. In doing so, she shared a pair of text message exchanges that appear to be between JT and Uzi and warned her against continuing their beef on social media.

She wrote: "I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL."

JT ended up denying the allegations on Snapchat, as caught by Live Btiez. “The b*tch trying to spread fake tea about abortions when she stood her illiterate ass in front of millions of people and said she stands for pro-choice," she said.

The move comes after JT shared Chris Blake Griffith's recent sexual assault allegations about Cardi's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. Posting a clip of Griffith explaining his claims on X, JT wrote: "This is f*cking NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected, I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough."

Why Are Cardi B & JT Beefing?

Cardi B and JT have been at odds for several years. Back in 2022, JT shared a congratulatory post on X after Cardi and GloRilla's collaboration, "Tomorrow 2," broke into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In doing so, JT failed to mention Cardi, which sparked a fiery response from the Invasion of Privacy rapper.

The drama resurfaced, last Friday, when Cardi dropped her new album, Am I The Drama? On the track, "Magnet," she appears to question Lil Uzi Vert's sexuality.