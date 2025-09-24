Last week, Cardi B finally unleashed her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama? While the project boasts a few vulnerable and introspective cuts, it also features a few scathing disses. On "Magnet," for example, she goes after both JT and her longtime partner Lil Uzi Vert.
"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch," she raps.
It didn't take long for the former City Girl to fire back. In a now-deleted tweet, she appeared to slam Cardi's appearance, flow, and more. "Guitar body h* wasn't talking about me," she wrote. "Better be quiet before I tell them the real tea. Btch PH balance will fry a whole fish [disgust emoji]. YUCK. With that one flow lol."
Cardi B JT Beef
That was far from all she had to say, however. Yesterday, JT returned to X to defend Uzi and take a few shots at Cardi's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. She shared a clip of Chris Blake Griffith alleging that the athlete drugged him, masturbated in front of him, and more. "This is f*cking NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough!" she said of the clip.
"CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!!" she alleged in a follow-up tweet, per DJ Akademiks. "Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!"
When another X user replied to JT's tweet with photos of Uzi carrying purses and suggesting she has "bigger fish to fry," she made it clear that she stands by her partner.
"Yes my man does this! mind his business works hard, take care of his family!" she declared. "Inspired his generation & doesn't snatch ass! His style is what made him LIL UZI!!!! We are talking about Chris right now. FOCUS!" She went on to call Cardi a "fraud," scammer, and more.