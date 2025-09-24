Last week, Cardi B finally unleashed her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama? While the project boasts a few vulnerable and introspective cuts, it also features a few scathing disses. On "Magnet," for example, she goes after both JT and her longtime partner Lil Uzi Vert.

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch," she raps.

It didn't take long for the former City Girl to fire back. In a now-deleted tweet, she appeared to slam Cardi's appearance, flow, and more. "Guitar body h* wasn't talking about me," she wrote. "Better be quiet before I tell them the real tea. Btch PH balance will fry a whole fish [disgust emoji]. YUCK. With that one flow lol."

That was far from all she had to say, however. Yesterday, JT returned to X to defend Uzi and take a few shots at Cardi's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. She shared a clip of Chris Blake Griffith alleging that the athlete drugged him, masturbated in front of him, and more. "This is f*cking NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough!" she said of the clip.

"CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!!" she alleged in a follow-up tweet, per DJ Akademiks. "Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!"

When another X user replied to JT's tweet with photos of Uzi carrying purses and suggesting she has "bigger fish to fry," she made it clear that she stands by her partner.