JT Slams Cardi B In Apparent Response To "Am I The Drama?" Diss

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: JT of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party at Grand Aquatic Center June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Cardi B issued some harsh words for Lil Uzi Vert, and now JT appears to have addressed the bars in a now-deleted tweet.

Cardi B and JT have been feuding since around 2022 stemming from the ending of the City Girls and some shade after the release of "Tomorrow 2." The beef persisted on Cardi's new album, Am I The Drama? On the track "Magnet," she addresses JT and issued some scathing bars in Lil Uzi Vert's direction.

On the second verse of the track track, she raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b***h / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b***h / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b***h / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b***h."

Well, JT did not take kindly to those bars and appeared to deliver her own harsh response in a tweet that's since been deleted. "Guitar body h* wasn't talking about me. Better be quiet before I tell them the real tea. Btch PH balance will fry a whole fish [disgusted emoji]. YUCK. With that one flow lol," she said on X (formerly Twitter).

Cardi B JT Beef

After the track released, Cardi B also took to X to clap back at Joe Budden, who expressed disbelief in her writing her own songs. She included a video from July 2024 where she worked out the lines and flow for the verse. "Don’t give me backhanded 10’s cuz I’ll always be able to prove my s**t," she told Budden.

JT was not the only person Cardi went after on the album, as Cardi also addressed BIA with the diss track "Pretty & Petty." It'll be interesting to see if either of Cardi's main targets get in the studio to respond directly. JT seemingly has no immediate plans to release music, but diss tracks rarely ever come with a warning. We'll see what happens next.

