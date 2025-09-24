Chris Blake Griffith's Graphic Stefon Diggs Allegations Have JT In Shock

BY Cole Blake 6.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
JT brought up Chris Blake Griffith's allegations while beefing with Cardi B following the release of "Am I The Drama?"

Chris Blake Griffith recently expanded on his allegations against Stefon Diggs, accusing the New England Patriots star of sexually assaulting him during an interview with Tasha K. JT brought up the allegations amid her viral social media spat with Cardi B, earlier this week.

In one clip from the interview, Griffith alleges: "He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me. It wasn't the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me most frustrated was the fact that he tried to unalive me after it, when in reality, even though I was drugged, even though I was violated, I never thought that the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down."

From there, he explains that he and Diggs allegedly took drugs while out partying and became extremely sexually aroused. On their way back to Diggs' house, where Griffith believed there to be a group of girls waiting, the NFL star allegedly began touching himself. When they got there, Griffith alleges Diggs then invited him up to his bedroom.

JT ended up sharing the interivew clip on X (formerly Twitter). While doing so, she wrote: "This is f*cking NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected, I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough! ... CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS. I stand with the gays!!!!!"

Read More: Chris Blake Griffith Claims To DJ Akademiks That Drake Lied To Him About Alleged Leaked DMs

Why Are Cardi B & JT Beefing?

Cardi B and JT have been at odds for several years, but the drama resurfaced last Friday when Cardi dropped her new album, Am I The Drama? On the track, "Magnet," she appears to question the sexuality of JT's partner Lil Uzi Vert.

She raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch." JT ended up firing back on social media.

Read More: Cardi B Jokingly Reveals Why Stefon Diggs Needs To Marry Her

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions 2025 with performances from Cardi B, Lola Young and Mark Ronson Music Cardi B Disses JT With Scathing Lil Uzi Vert Bars On "Am I The Drama?" 8.0K
jt-slams-cardi-b-am-i-the-drama-hip-hop-news Music JT Slams Cardi B In Apparent Response To "Am I The Drama?" Diss 11.5K
NBA: Awards Show Music Chris Blake Griffith Accused Of Faking Drake DMs Because Rapper Refused To “Expose” Stefon Diggs 9.9K
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside Relationships Cardi B Calls Out Female Rappers Who Use Offset's Infidelity To Diss Her 7.0K
Comments 0