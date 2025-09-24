Chris Blake Griffith's Graphic Stefon Diggs Allegations Have JT In Shock

Chris Blake Griffith recently expanded on his allegations against Stefon Diggs, accusing the New England Patriots star of sexually assaulting him during an interview with Tasha K. JT brought up the allegations amid her viral social media spat with Cardi B, earlier this week.

In one clip from the interview, Griffith alleges: "He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me. It wasn't the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me most frustrated was the fact that he tried to unalive me after it, when in reality, even though I was drugged, even though I was violated, I never thought that the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down."

From there, he explains that he and Diggs allegedly took drugs while out partying and became extremely sexually aroused. On their way back to Diggs' house, where Griffith believed there to be a group of girls waiting, the NFL star allegedly began touching himself. When they got there, Griffith alleges Diggs then invited him up to his bedroom.

JT ended up sharing the interivew clip on X (formerly Twitter). While doing so, she wrote: "This is f*cking NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected, I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough! ... CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS. I stand with the gays!!!!!"

Why Are Cardi B & JT Beefing?

Cardi B and JT have been at odds for several years, but the drama resurfaced last Friday when Cardi dropped her new album, Am I The Drama? On the track, "Magnet," she appears to question the sexuality of JT's partner Lil Uzi Vert.

She raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch." JT ended up firing back on social media.