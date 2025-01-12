Chris Blake Griffith Claims To DJ Akademiks That Drake Lied To Him About Alleged Leaked DMs

Chris and Ak had a very curious phone call.

The whole allegedly leaked Drake DMs situation is thickening more and more by the day, although we might have reached a standstill at this point. Moreover, that's because the other person in these DMs, Chris Blake Griffith, spoke to DJ Akademiks about the situation. To sum it up, Griffith leaked some alleged DMs with The Boy in which they differed on how to handle a situation regarding Stefon Diggs' brother, who allegedly attacked Griffith with other individuals. Ak relayed Drizzy's claim that the messages are fake, which prompted Griffith to offer more proof as to their veracity. It's still not confirmed, by the way, so take everything with a grain of salt.

"Don't let him lie to you like that," Chris Blake Griffith told DJ Akademiks about Drake over the phone. "You a credible source, you the heartbeat to the industry, you see what I'm saying? Your whole brand is built on credibility. You got to tell the truth. You got to deliver the truth. So when homes get in a bond, and he lean on you to deliver a lie, you put everything in skepticism."

Chris Blake Griffith Speaks To DJ Akademiks About Alleged Drake DMs

Chris Blake Griffith went on to say that he doesn't advocate for Drake like DJ Akademiks does, but he still has a strong connection to Drake. Ak also mentioned his skepticism as to whether or not the 6ix God is telling the truth here, but he made it clear that he hasn't found any issues with this in the past when it comes to their relationship. On a similar note, Griffith noted that this is the first time he saw the Toronto superstar lie in public, and even then, it was allegedly through another mouthpiece.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks also faced other unverified criticisms of his reporting and journalistic integrity recently, as fans clowned his decision to feed into rumors – which Drake's recent freestyle reignited – that LeBron James cheated or cheats on his wife. As you can see, there are a lot of allegations and unsubstantiated claims flying around these camps right now. We'll see whether this is the end of the Chris Blake Griffith drama...