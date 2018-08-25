lied
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing "I Lied" BeatA producer claimed that the "Pinkprint" track's instrumental is a carbon copy of a song he made in 2011. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeAustralian Woman Lies On Resume For $185K Job & Gets Sentenced To JailLearn from Veronica.By Arielle London
- SocietyKamala Harris' Tupac & Snoop Dogg Comments Spark Dragging & ClowningThe presidential candidate's weed-smoking playlist makes no sense.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Blasted For Saying Diesel Approached Her Before Nicki MinajThe CEO of Wilhelmina Models shares his receipts.By Zaynab
- SocietyCop Who Lied About Being Shot By A Black Man Gets 15 Years In JailOfficer Sherry Hall led police on a false manhunt. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsWoman Who Falsely Accused Football Players Of Rape Rolls Eyes During Her SentencingThe original accuser has admitted she had lied to authorities.By Zaynab