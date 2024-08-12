Lil Woody Admits He Lied About Young Thug's Crimes To Avoid Trouble

This was a bombshell claim in the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial, and added to Lil Woody's explosive rant against the state.

Lil Woody just launched a scathing rant against the prosecution while taking the stand during Young Thug and YSL's RICO trial. Moreover, he accused them of trying to exploit him as the state's witness, pressuring him to give them what they want in the case, asking old questions about old statements without properly representing them, and not allowing him to make his peace with the matter. In addition, Woody also explained why he spoke on Thugger in the first place and claimed that he lied about everything he told police back in 2015 about the rapper's alleged crimes in order to get them off his back and avoid trouble.

"I don’t recall nothing that happened years ago," Lil Woody said during his court appearance in Young Thug's trial. "I just know that every time the police were after me and trying to get me, they kept bringing his name up. Whatever y’all want me to say, I'ma say it. That’s why they kept coming after me because they felt like they could make a case after him. And y’all wrong because y’all know that I’m full of s**t. And y'all keep trying to drag me to bring up bulls**t that y'all know that I’ve said. Why is y'all doing that? Leave me alone."

Lil Woody Claims His "Snitching" Concerning Young Thug Was All A Lie

Furthermore, the prosecution continued to ask Lil Woody about the 2015 details of Young Thug's alleged crimes. Despite his inability or refusal to recall these statements, his current stance contradicts his supposed years-ago assurances that he understood he was snitching and the allegedly verifiable facts that authorities were able to gain from their conversations. At press time, Woody's time on the stand hasn't finished in this first trial day back after weeks of recess.