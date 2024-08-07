Young Thug Falls Asleep During YSL RICO Trial: Watch

By Caroline Fisher
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 12: Young Thug attends a Birthday Experience "The Playas Room" Brought to You By Gunna at Gold Room on June 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Can you blame him?

Young Thug's RICO trial continues, and after several months of legal proceedings, it looks like the YSL founder is worn out. In a new clip making its rounds online, he's even seen dozing off in the courtroom as his lawyer Brian Steel speaks to the judge. While fans find the clip amusing, they certainly can't blame Young Thug for getting in some much-needed rest. After all, his first trial began in November of last year, and his retrial shows no signs of coming to a close any time soon.

Young Thug has also been behind bars since May of 2022, which surely hasn't helped. "106 days on trial I’d be tired too!" one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "He said WRAP IT UP," someone else jokes.

Young Thug Looks Exhausted

Despite repeated requests for a speedy trial, it's been anything but so far. In fact, it's become the longest in Georgia history, which likely explains Young Thug's exhaustion. Just last month, a new judge was assigned to his case, following two others' recusals. While the rapper and his lawyer were admittedly relieved to have someone new overseeing the trial, it seems to have caused even more delays. To make matters more frustrating, his latest bond request was denied late last month, meaning that he's no closer to freedom.

Fans continue to call for Young Thug's release and to raise concerns about how he's been treated throughout the trial. Recently, Donald Trump even appeared on Adin Ross' stream, where he accused District Attorney Fani Willis of treating him unfairly. "I would tell [Willis] she's gotta treat these patriots that are being all-- it's terrible. They're going after them," he said. "He's gotta be treated fairly." What do you think of Young Thug falling asleep in court? Can you blame him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

