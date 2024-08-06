Young Thug Delivers Strong Message In Court With His Outfit

Young Thug is still "Truly Humbled Under God."

Young Thug wore a suit bearing the message, "Truly Humbled Under God," in the courtroom for his latest hearing on Tuesday. His legal team previously argued that the "Thug" part of his name represents the slogan. "Most people think about a thug as a criminal, but to Jeffery, 'thug' had a different meaning," Attorney Brian Steel argued back in November 2023. He also suggested the phrase, "Pushin P," refers to "pushing positivity."

Users on social media have been sharing plenty of laughs in response to the outfit. "How he managed to come up with the meaning of that word is beyond me," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another joked: "It’s when the problems hit that we all remember God." One more user remarked: "He know Trump getting him out first day in office."

Read More: Donald Trump Accuses Fani Willis Of Treating Young Thug Unfairly

Young Thug Attends Release Party For "Punk"

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The outfit choice comes after Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for Thug during an interview with Adin Ross on Monday. When the streamer remarked that District Attorney Fani Willis has been treating him unfairly, Trump agreed. "I heard that actually," Trump responded. "So, I've heard about him and I've heard he's being treated very unfairly by her [Willis] and I would tell her she's gotta treat these patriots that are being all-- it's terrible. They're going after them." He concluded: "He's gotta be treated fairly." Trump also spoke on the Democratic Party's decision to swap Joe Biden for Kamala Harris as well as his feelings on Kanye West and more.

Young Thug Shows Off "Truly Humbled Under God" Message