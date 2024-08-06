Meek Mill Co-Signs Donald Trump's Young Thug Stance

New Jersey Governor Murphy Makes Clemency Announcement In Newark With Meek Mill On Juneteenth
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 19: Musician Robert "Meek Mill" Williams speaks before New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signs an executive order for a new clemency program that will pardon thousands of people as Newark and the nation celebrates Juneteenth on June 19, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. The clemency program will assist those who've been convicted of a crime that is no longer illegal or have been victims of domestic abuse. The program could have thousands of criminal records wiped clean. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Donald Trump spoke about the case with Adin Ross.

Meek Mill responded to Donald Trump's comments on Young Thug and the ongoing YSL RICO trial in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. In doing so, he agreed with the former President about Thug receiving unfair treatment from the court system and called for his freedom. "Free Jeffrey. …. A loving man that put on a lot of people on in atl and created millions for a bunch of families from nothing!" Meek wrote.

Trump had discussed Thug's legal situation during an interview with Adin Ross earlier in the day. Ross brought up the topic of Young Thug while speaking with Trump about various celebrities. He mentioned that district attorney Fani Willis has been treating the rapper unfairly. "I heard that actually," Trump responded. "So, I've heard about him and I've heard he's being treated very unfairly by her [Willis] and I would tell her she's gotta treat these patriots that are being all-- it's terrible. They're going after them." He concluded: "He's gotta be treated fairly."

Meek Mill Performs In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Meek Mill performs in concert at The Anthem on March 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump discussed the Democratic Party switching to run Kamala Harris against him in the upcoming election. He accused them of staging a coup against Joe Biden to do so. “I don’t know if I was brilliant or he [Biden] was horrible, maybe a combination of both … he’s done tremendous damage to our country. I actually think he’s smarter than her [Harris], and I think he’s a really not smart person. She was convenient, she was there. They have much better people. All the people were better than her. They would’ve run, but they didn’t want to go through the roadblock that was her.” Additionally, he discussed Kanye West and labeled the controversial rapper a "really nice guy" but admitted he's a "complicated" person.

Meek Mill Reacts To Donald Trump's Comments On Young Thug

Check out Trump's comments on Young Thug as well as Meek's response above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

