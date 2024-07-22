Meek Mill Is Looking For Joe Biden Amid Conspiracy Theory That The President Is Dead

New Jersey Governor Murphy Makes Clemency Announcement In Newark With Meek Mill On Juneteenth
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 19: Musician Robert "Meek Mill" Williams speaks before New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signs an executive order for a new clemency program that will pardon thousands of people as Newark and the nation celebrates Juneteenth on June 19, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. The clemency program will assist those who've been convicted of a crime that is no longer illegal or have been victims of domestic abuse. The program could have thousands of criminal records wiped clean. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Meek Mill wants to know what's going on with Joe Biden.

Meek Mill wants to know where Joe Biden is after the President decided to drop out of his campaign for re-election in 2024. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, he wrote: "Where tf is Joe Biden at?" His question comes amid numerous rumors about the President, including a conspiracy that there was a coup to overthrow him as well as one that he's actually dead.

Fans of Meek weren't happy with him playing into conspiracy theories about the President. One user wrote back: "Does it matter? Were you looking for him before he announced he’s stepping out of the race? Or are you just asking because you saw other people asking?" Another user remarked: "He has COVID, he is quarantining at his house. Google is free. Where’s Michael Rubin at to tell you to bunny hop?"

Kamala Harris Steps Out After Joe Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race

US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) arrives for an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024. Joe Biden on July 21, 2024, dropped out of the US presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee, in a stunning move that upends an already extraordinary 2024 race for the White House. Biden, 81, said he was acting in the "best interest of my party and the country" by bowing to weeks of pressure after a disastrous June debate against Donald Trump stoked worries about his age and mental fitness. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden made his announcement on Sunday afternoon. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in his statement on X. “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.” He also endorsed Harris to run in his stead.

Meek Mill Wants To Know Where Joe Biden Is

Meek isn't the first celebrity to chime in on the situation. Charlamagne also spoke out about the decision on Monday, revealing he supports the move. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

