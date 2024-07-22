Meek Mill Is Looking For Joe Biden Amid Conspiracy Theory That The President Is Dead

Meek Mill wants to know where Joe Biden is after the President decided to drop out of his campaign for re-election in 2024. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, he wrote: "Where tf is Joe Biden at?" His question comes amid numerous rumors about the President, including a conspiracy that there was a coup to overthrow him as well as one that he's actually dead.
Fans of Meek weren't happy with him playing into conspiracy theories about the President. One user wrote back: "Does it matter? Were you looking for him before he announced he’s stepping out of the race? Or are you just asking because you saw other people asking?" Another user remarked: "He has COVID, he is quarantining at his house. Google is free. Where’s Michael Rubin at to tell you to bunny hop?"
Biden made his announcement on Sunday afternoon. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in his statement on X. “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.” He also endorsed Harris to run in his stead.
Meek isn't the first celebrity to chime in on the situation. Charlamagne also spoke out about the decision on Monday, revealing he supports the move. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.
