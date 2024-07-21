Donald Trump Calls Out "Crooked Joe Biden" After He Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Donald Trump reacted to the shocking decision on Truth Social.

Donald Trump has reacted to Joe Biden's shocking decision to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Election. Addressing the situation on Truth Social, the former President labeled Biden unfit to serve and promised to "remedy the damage he has done very quickly" if he wins. Biden declined the nomination for the Democratic party in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!" Trump wrote. "He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race

In this illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on July 21, 2024, a person reads the X account of US President Joe Biden announcing he is not accepting the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

Biden's decision comes amid reports that prominent voices within the party have been pressuring him to step down as concerns about his age have run rampant in recent weeks. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in his statement on X (formerly Twitter). “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Donald Trump Reacts To Joe Biden Dropping Out Of The Race