Barack Obama Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival Premiere of Descendant
EDGARTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 05: Barack Obama attends the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at MV Performing Arts Center on August 05, 2022 in Edgartown, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Netflix)
Barack Obama stopped short of backing Kamala Harris.

Barack Obama shared a statement of support for Joe Biden on Sunday after he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. In doing so, he described the 81-year-old as "one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me." When Biden made his announcement, he endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, to run in his stead. Obama, on the other hand, stopped short of doing so.

"I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight," Obama wrote. "For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It's a testament to Joe Biden's love of country  —  and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."

Barack Obama Joins Joe Biden At A Campaign Rally

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden (L) stands with former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

He concluded that the Democratic Party "will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," but added that he has "extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges." Check out Obama's full statement on X (formerly Twitter) below.

Barack Obama Speaks Out

Obama isn't the only former President to react to the news. Donald Trump also addressed the situation in a statement of his own on Truth Social. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Biden and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

