Body-Cam Footage Of Sonya Massey's Killing Sparks Outrage, Leading To Impassioned Statement From Joe Biden

The officer shot Sonya Massey in her house after she called 911 over a possible home intruder.

Body-cam footage from the death of Sonya Massey has been released to the public, showing Illinois sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson firing three shots at her head. The tragic incident occurred at her home, where she called police about a possible break-in. While Grayson and his partner didn't find any signs of an intruder, they spoke with Massey for a time. During that conversation, the disgraced officer noticed a pot of boiling water on the stove. He moved away and asked her to remove it. “Where you going?” she asked in response. Grayson answered: “Away from your hot steaming water."

Here, Massey remarks: “Away from the hot steaming water? Oh, I’ll rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson then threatens to "f*cking shoot you right in your f*cking face." Despite Massey apologizing several times, Grayson then shoots her in the head. He has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct, and is being held without bond. It is extremely rare for police officers to be charged with murder with the last time coming in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Massey.

Shortly after authorities released the body-cam footage, President Joe Biden released the following statement: "Sonya Massey, a beloved mother, friend, daughter, and young Black woman, should be alive today. Sonya called the police because she was concerned about a potential intruder. When we call for help, all of us as Americans – regardless of who we are or where we live – should be able to do so without fearing for our lives. Sonya’s death at the hands of a responding officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not."

