- Life50 Cent On Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting: "Here We Go Again"50 Cent comments on the police killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeLMPD SWAT Commander On Breonna Taylor Raid: “It Was An Egregious Act”Several members of the SWAT team called to the scene of the Breonna Taylor raid expressed concerns about how the investigation was being handled. By Dre D.
- CrimeOfficer Charged With Killing Rayshard Brooks Turns Himself InThe two officers charged in Rayshard Brooks' killing have turned themselves in although one was released on bond.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeOfficer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Has History Of Conduct ComplaintsThe Atlanta Police Department has released Garrett Rolfe's disciplinary record, revealing a lengthy history of conduct complaints. By Noah John
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor Would Have Been 27 Today: Here's How To Demand JusticeOn what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday, the three officers involved in her death still have not been arrested. Here's how to demand justice.By Lynn S.
- SocietyEric Garner's Daughter Petitions To Have Father's Killer Fired From The NYPDEmerald Garner doesn't want any more apologies. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMary J. Blige To Star In "Body Cam" About Cops Haunted By Black Youth They've KilledMary J. Blige lands a lead role in the anticipated film "Body Cam."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyJury Awards Family Of Black Man Killed By White Police Officer $4.00The amount was later reduced to four cents.By Karlton Jahmal
- ViralCar Chase Ends With Police Killing Man While On The Hood Of A Cop Car (VIDEO)A witness filmed the sudden and shocking conclusion to police chase in L.A. yesterday. By Angus Walker