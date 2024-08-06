Deputy Who Shot Sonya Massey Claimed He Feared For His Life In Field Report

Sean Grayson's initial sheriff's office report has been released.

Former deputy Sean Grayson claimed that he feared for his life when Sonya Massey remarked, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," during the 911 call that ended with him shooting the 36-year-old Black woman in her home. In his field report, which became public on Monday, Grayson wrote that he "interpreted to mean she was going to kill me."

"As I approached the cabinet, Sonya stood up from a crouched position, grabbing the pot, raising it above her head and throwing the boiling substance to me," Grayson wrote on July 9. "I was in imminent fear of getting boiling liquid to my face or chest, which would have caused great bodily harm or death. I fired my duty weapon in Sonya’s direction."

Sonya Massey's Family Holds Press Conference

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Donna. Massey, the mother of shooting victim Sonya Massey, wipes away tears during a press conference with attorney Ben. Crump at New Mount Pilgrim Church on July 30, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. Sonya Massey was shot in the head and killed in her home by Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson after she called police to report a possible prowler. Grayson, 30, who has since been fired by the department, was indicted by an Illinois grand jury. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The killing of Massey began gaining national attention after police released body-camera footage from the incident. The video shows Grayson shooting and killing her after she apologizes for the remark. The sheriff's office fired him afterward and he now faces first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and official misconduct charges. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in police custody.