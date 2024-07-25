Cardi B Checks Candace Owens For Claiming Sonya Massey’s Murder Wasn’t Racially Motivated

Earlier this week, Candace Owens shared her take on the murder of Sonya Massey, an Illinois woman who was fatally shot by a police officer after calling 911 over concerns about a prowler. Owens argued that the shooting was not racially motivated, telling other Black Americans not to "take this bait." She also claimed that unarmed white Americans are more likely to be shot and killed by police than Black Americans.
“Police officers are human beings, there are mistakes that happen,” she said. “The idea that now you’re going to use this situation … To then try to make Black Americans believe that this happened simply because she was Black, is pointedly ridiculous.” Many were quick to call Owens out for her questionable comments, including Cardi B.
Cardi B Shuts Down Candace Owens' Claims
The "Enough" rapper took to Twitter Spaces last night to share her own thoughts, slamming Owens for her lack of empathy and rejecting her claims. “Today she said something so disturbing about the Sonya Massey case,” Cardi began. “For you to sit here and say that ‘Oh not everything is racial. I know that this is sad, but this is not something racial. There’s more white people that get killed by the cops' [...] Girl shut up."
"You don’t feel one little bit of empathy, a little bit of sympathy of how this woman died?" she continued. "There was no argument, there was no conflict, there was no raised voice, and she got shot. He knew in the back of his head because she was a Black woman that he was going to get away with it. Not only did he think that, but the department thought that because they didn’t tell her son or her father that a cop shot her." What do you think of Cardi B calling out Candace Owens for her take on Sonya Massey's murder? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
