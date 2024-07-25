Cardi B Checks Candace Owens For Claiming Sonya Massey’s Murder Wasn’t Racially Motivated

Cardi B finds Candace Owens' take "disturbing."

Earlier this week, Candace Owens shared her take on the murder of Sonya Massey, an Illinois woman who was fatally shot by a police officer after calling 911 over concerns about a prowler. Owens argued that the shooting was not racially motivated, telling other Black Americans not to "take this bait." She also claimed that unarmed white Americans are more likely to be shot and killed by police than Black Americans.

“Police officers are human beings, there are mistakes that happen,” she said. “The idea that now you’re going to use this situation … To then try to make Black Americans believe that this happened simply because she was Black, is pointedly ridiculous.” Many were quick to call Owens out for her questionable comments, including Cardi B.

Cardi B Shuts Down Candace Owens' Claims

The "Enough" rapper took to Twitter Spaces last night to share her own thoughts, slamming Owens for her lack of empathy and rejecting her claims. “Today she said something so disturbing about the Sonya Massey case,” Cardi began. “For you to sit here and say that ‘Oh not everything is racial. I know that this is sad, but this is not something racial. There’s more white people that get killed by the cops' [...] Girl shut up."