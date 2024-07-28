Cardi B Drags Donald Trump For Promising Police Immunity After Sonya Massey’s Murder

Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cardi B attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
According to Cardi B, Trump "never changed."

During a recent speech, Donald Trump sparked controversy by promising to give police officers federal immunity from prosecution. His claim earned big reactions from countless social media users, including Cardi B. The "Enough" rapper took to X yesterday to weigh in, making it clear that she doesn't agree, particularly after the murder of Sonya Massey.

Massey was a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police in her Illinois home earlier this month. Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean P. Grayson has since been charged with her murder and pleaded not guilty. Regardless, people are outraged by the disturbing incident and the gruesome bodycam footage that surfaced shortly after.

Cardi B Continues To Criticize Donald Trump

"AFTER WATCHING SONYA MASSEY GET KILLED IN 4K," Cardi said of Trump's promise, "Just wow ….he never changed." This isn't the first time Cardi has brought attention to Massey's murder, however. Last week, she sounded off on Candace Owens for saying that the shooting was not racially motivated. She slammed the conservative commentator's claim that "accidents happen," despite there being no conflict leading up to the murder. "You don’t feel one little bit of empathy, a little bit of sympathy of how this woman died?" she asked Owens. "There was no argument, there was no conflict, there was no raised voice, and she got shot. He knew in the back of his head because she was a Black woman that he was going to get away with it."

This isn't the first time Cardi's criticized Trump either. Yesterday, she questioned him telling Christians that they won't have to vote after 2024 if he's elected, suggesting that he was promoting dictatorship. What do you think of Donald Trump promising federal immunity to police officers following the murder of Sonya Massey? What about Cardi B's reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

