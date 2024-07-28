Cardi B Drags Donald Trump For Promising Police Immunity After Sonya Massey’s Murder

According to Cardi B, Trump "never changed."

During a recent speech, Donald Trump sparked controversy by promising to give police officers federal immunity from prosecution. His claim earned big reactions from countless social media users, including Cardi B. The "Enough" rapper took to X yesterday to weigh in, making it clear that she doesn't agree, particularly after the murder of Sonya Massey.

Massey was a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police in her Illinois home earlier this month. Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean P. Grayson has since been charged with her murder and pleaded not guilty. Regardless, people are outraged by the disturbing incident and the gruesome bodycam footage that surfaced shortly after.

Cardi B Continues To Criticize Donald Trump

"AFTER WATCHING SONYA MASSEY GET KILLED IN 4K," Cardi said of Trump's promise, "Just wow ….he never changed." This isn't the first time Cardi has brought attention to Massey's murder, however. Last week, she sounded off on Candace Owens for saying that the shooting was not racially motivated. She slammed the conservative commentator's claim that "accidents happen," despite there being no conflict leading up to the murder. "You don’t feel one little bit of empathy, a little bit of sympathy of how this woman died?" she asked Owens. "There was no argument, there was no conflict, there was no raised voice, and she got shot. He knew in the back of his head because she was a Black woman that he was going to get away with it."