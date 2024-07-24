Sonya Massey Fatally Shot By Police On Bodycam: What We Know So Far

Meek Mill, Solange, Nick Young, and more have expressed their outrage after body cam footage of the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey was released.

Sonya Massey was tragically killed by a sheriff's deputy in her Illinois home, a moment captured on body camera footage released on Monday. In the video, Massey is seen ducking and apologizing to Deputy Sean Grayson moments before he shot her three times, with one fatal shot to the head. This incident led to Grayson's indictment on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Grayson has pleaded not guilty.

The Incident

At approximately 00:50 am on July 6, two Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from Sonya Massey reporting a suspected burglar. Deputies responded to her Springfield home just before 1 a.m. on July 6, finding a black SUV with broken windows in the driveway. Upon arrival, the deputies conducted a search around Massey's home and then knocked on her door to speak with her as she pleaded for help repeatedly. The bodycam footage reveals Massey having difficulty responding to some questions, and when asked about her mental state, she confirmed she had taken her medication. Massey had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, a fact later confirmed by her family. The deputies' frustration grew as they tried to obtain her identification.

While one deputy continued searching outside, Deputy Sean P. Grayson entered the home, followed by his partner. According to the body camera footage, the situation escalated when Grayson ordered Massey to put down a pot of hot water. Massey complied by moving the pot near a sink, but the encounter took a deadly turn when she told the officers, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson drew his firearm and threatened, “I'll shoot you in the face.” Video shows that Massey immediately apologizes, ducks, and complies before Grayson fatally shoots her three times, including a shot to the head.

Aftermath & Legal Proceedings

Following the shooting, Grayson discouraged his partner from administering aid, citing the severity of Massey's injuries. Despite this, the other deputy attempted to render assistance until medical help arrived. Grayson, now facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct, remains in custody without bond. His actions have led to widespread calls for transparency and justice as both local authorities and the public have condemned Grayson’s actions.

Family Response

Massey's death has elicited strong reactions from her family, legal representatives, and the broader community. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Massey's family, criticized Grayson's actions and called for accountability. Massey's father, James Wilburn, demanded a thorough investigation and prosecution. The incident has also drawn comments from political figures, including President Joe Biden and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, both of whom expressed their condolences and outrage.



The family of Sonya Massey has called for justice following her fatal shooting by Deputy Sean Grayson, which they believe authorities attempted to cover up. They emphasized that the release of the bodycam footage was crucial in revealing the truth. During a news conference with their attorney, Ben Crump, and after meeting with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, the family demanded legislative changes to improve policing.

Massey's son, Malachi Hill-Massey, described her as a loving mother who always prioritized others and shared his fond memories of her in an interview with NBC. He and his grandmother, Donna Massey, criticized the police for their lack of transparency, noting that the police had given conflicting accounts of the incident, including a false claim of suicide.

The family insists on accountability and clarity, highlighting the discrepancies in the police narrative. They are determined to seek justice for Sonya Massey and have voiced their concerns about Deputy Grayson's conduct and the actions of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Their attorney questioned why the police department hired Grayson, with a troubled history, in the first place. The family remains steadfast in their pursuit of justice and reform.

Who Is Sean Grayson?

Grayson, 30, has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. His actions have drawn scrutiny, particularly regarding his troubled history and frequent job changes. According to CNN, Grayson’s brief tenure in law enforcement includes stints at six different agencies over four years. Beginning with part-time work for the Pawnee Police in August 2020, he subsequently served in the Kincaid, Virden, Auburn, Logan County, and Sangamon County law enforcement departments.

His career shift frequency raises questions about his employment stability and the reasons behind his departures. Adding to the concern are his two DUI convictions from 2015 and 2016 in Macoupin County, Illinois, which have fueled public and familial demands for an investigation into his hiring by Sangamon County.

Officials deemed Grayson's use of deadly force unjustified. Despite his claims of self-defense, Grayson’s delayed activation of his body camera and his dismissive remarks after the shooting—labeling Massey as “crazy”—have further tarnished his credibility. The Illinois State Police and Sangamon County prosecutor concluded that Grayson’s actions were unwarranted, leading to his firing and suspension of his law enforcement certification. Grayson remains in custody without pretrial release, having pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Celebrity Response

The murder of Massey has prompted outrage online and in real life, especially as prominent figures shed light on her death. President Joe Biden issued a statement demanding justice while Kamala Harris echoed a similar sentiment. But outside of political figures, celebrities like Solange, Meek Mill, Vic Mensa, Nick Young, and many more expressed condolences and anger.