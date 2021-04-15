Police shooting
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen Claims To Have Witnessed Police Shooting In MiamiThe incident went down in a popular shopping area in Miami.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsProtests Continue Across France Over Murdered TeenFrance is having a watershed moment in regard to police violence.By Ben Mock
- MusicRapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Killed During Stand-Off With PoliceIt's reported that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed after engaging in a stand-off with police in North Little Rock.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Claims LAPD Killed Her CousinPolice say Kennan Anderson was erratic. They chased, wrestled, and tased him. He later suffered cardiac arrest and died.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsEric Adams Says NYPD Should Not Be "Demonized" After Controversial Arrest Of Rapper C-BluEric Adams defended the NYPD after a shooting involving rapper C-Blu and a police officer.By Cole Blake
- CrimeCardi B Blasts Kim Potter Following Daunte Wright Shooting ConvictionThe rapper was angered by Potter's smiling mugshot and pointed out that she never believed the former officer's tearful testimony.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOfficer Who Fatally Shot Pharrell Williams’ Cousin Cleared By Grand Jury: ReportDonovan Lynch was shot by Officer Solomon D. Simmons earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeOfficer Who Shot & Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Gets Trial Date: ReportA neighbor reportedly called for a welfare check after seeing Atatiana's door open. Officer Aaron Dean arrived, saw someone inside, and opened fire.By Erika Marie
- CrimeElijah McClain Case: Officers & Paramedics Indicted By Grand JuryThey face charges related to assault, crime of violence, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide.By Erika Marie
- CrimePharrell's Cousin's Cause Of Death Ruled A HomicideThe fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch has been ruled a homicide. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAndrew Brown Jr.'s Family Attorney Says Body Cam Footage Dispels D.A.'s ClaimsChance Lynch, the attorney representing Andrew Brown Jr.'s family, says that it's "unfathomable" that District Attorney Andrew Womble is trying to place blame on Andrew Brown Jr. when unreleased police body cam footage directly contradicts his claims.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeAndrew Brown Jr. Autopsy Reveals He Was Shot In The Head By PoliceThe family of Andrew Brown Jr. says he was shot by police five times. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Catches Heat After Saying Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting Was JustifiedCharlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy clashed over the case of the 16-year-old who was killed by Ohio police earlier this week.By Erika Marie
- LifeMa'Khia Bryant's Neighbor Insists Police Had No Choice But To Shoot HerMa'Khia Bryant's neighbor says the 16-year-old was "in full attack mode" before a police officer shot her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKehlani Takes "ACAB" Stance While Speaking About Ma'Khia BryantThe singer believes it's time to "abolish the f*cking police" & expressed her ire about the latest viral police shooting.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMa'Khia Bryant Investigation Intensifies After Body Cam Footage SurfacesProtests have erupted in Columbus, Ohio after the 16-year-old was shot and killed by police during an altercation reportedly at her foster home.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMa'Khia Bryant Shooting: 16-Year-Old Killed By Cops After Reportedly Calling For HelpDetails regarding the teenager's death are scarce, but her mother describes her as a "loving, peaceful little girl" who was named after a Biblical prophet.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSimon & Schuster Refuses To Distribute Louisville Cop's Breonna Taylor Tell-AllSimon & Schuster has "decided not be involved in the distribution" of Louisville police officer Jonathan Mattingly's book, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeChicago Police Shoot & Kill 13-Year-Old Boy With His Hands Up In Bodycam FootageThe police have released bodycam footage after claiming Adam Toledo was holding a handgun, which is not visible in the video.By hnhh
- CrimeCop Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting Lands Book Deal About Incident: ReportJonathan Mattingly, who is suing Taylor's boyfriend, has reportedly penned, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Erika Marie
- CrimeDaunte Wright Shooting: Family Calls For Life Sentence For Kim PotterIf convicted, it's reported that Potter faces upwards of 10 years in prison.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGeorgia Police Shoot & Kill Black Man At His Home, Family Counters Cop's StoryMatthew Zadok Williams was shot and killed by police in his home in Georgia, and his family is seeking justice. By Deja Goode