Larsa Pippen Claims To Have Witnessed Police Shooting In Miami

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan got a shocking twist to their date night as they bore witness to an officer-involved shooting in Miami. “It was scary AF,” Pippen wrote on Instagram. “Omg @heirmj523 and I were on Lincoln Road when an officer involved shooting happened! A man had 2 people held hostage at knifepoint. Cops responded and an officer shot the suspect. So thankful for the Miami Beach Police Department it was scary af everyone was running and screaming.”

The incident occurred at around 5:30PM on July 27. A man had reportedly taken two people hostage inside a Victoria’s Secret. Officers arrived and later, witnesses heard five shots being fired. Subsequently, the police confirmed that the suspect died as a result of the shooting after arriving at Ryder Trauma Center. However, no one else was injured in the incident.

Pippen And Jordan Witness Officer Involved Shooting

However, Jordan and Pippen are not the only famous faces having encounters with law enforcement. TMZ has since bodycam footage taken during the arrest of DJ Hernandez. Hernandez is seen approaching officers with hands raised and can be heard repeatedly saying “shoot me.” Hernandez is then shot with a taser as he continues to walk towards the arresting officer. As he is being restrained, Hernandez says “It’s not fair, no one listens. I don’t do this shit. Dude, I need your help.” It’s unclear what Hernandez is referring to in that moment.

UConn said in a statement that it determined at the time that there was “no known imminent threat” while Brown issued a statement saying they had no record of Hernandez returning to the campus in recent weeks. Both schools were allegedly seen as targets for the mass shooting Hernandez was allegedly planning. As for the next steps, Hernandez will appear in court on August 1. He is facing charges including threatening, breach of peace and failure to appear in court. The latter of those charges stems from a July court date Hernandez skipped in relation to the ESPN incident. Currently, Hernandez is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

