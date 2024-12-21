Gillie Screams At Crowd To "Get The F**k Out" Of His Boxing Event After Alleged Police Shooting

Gillie was absolutely livid about this.

Gille Da Kid recently hosted a boxing event that apparently ended in nasty fashion, as he ranted in livid fashion against a crowd after patrons allegedly shot at police outside of the venue. It's unclear exactly what happened and what the context behind this scathing reaction is, but given his past remarks and philosophies, he was absolutely livid. "Please, turn that music off," Gillie began. "Me and Wallo put on for the city, and this how you b***hes treat us? Y'all outside, f***ing ripped the door out, shot at the f***ing police and all that dumba** s**t. Get the f**k out! All of y'all, get the f**k out! That's what type of f***ing respect you give us, all the s**t we do? Get the f**k up out this joint."

Furthermore, Gillie probably feels particularly strongly about this type of alleged incident due to how he lost his son to gun violence. "Long Live Cheese [crying emoji]. Miss u kid #WeGotChase," he captioned a post showing off a video billboard that he and his family put up in New York City to honor the one-year anniversary of YNG Cheese's tragic loss.

Gillie Pops Off On Boxing Event Crowd After Alleged Police Shooting

We'll see if Gillie Da Kid and Wallo address this boxing event altercation at any point in the near future, although the former certainly made his point and thoughts clear. But not every headline around him is as combative or as angry, as he recently traded jokes with Cam'ron via Instagram about an edited meme picture of him and R. Kelly. "[laughing emoji] Dam homie don’t do that I told u I was playing," Gillie responded to Killa Cam. Also, Wallo had his own jokes to make about the situation in the comments section of the Dipset rapper's original post.

Meanwhile, Gillie drew divisive reactions earlier this year thanks to his hot battle takes about Kendrick Lamar and Drake, so he's used to addressing conflict and backlash. However, this boxing event situation seems like an entirely different beast, and we hope that no one got hurt if something really did go down. Still, maybe we will receive more clarification on it in the coming weeks.