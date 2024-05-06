Gillie Crowns Drake As The Winner In Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef

Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 29: Drake looks on as the Toronto Raptors host the Phoenix Suns during NBA action at the Scotiabank Arena on November 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

Do you agree that this supposed bow-out is more of a win than a white flag?

After the release of Drake's "The Heart Part 6," in which he seemingly bows out of the Kendrick Lamar beef claiming victory, the hip-hop world is debating whether or not that's true. Some think his diss was hard but that K.Dot is still up, others think he lost the battle, and others agree with his sentiment. One of these OVO sympathizers (at least, right now in terms of the rap beef) is Gillie, who took to Instagram on Sunday (May 5) to share his thoughts. Regardless of his final decision, it's clear that he's impressed with just how low both stooped to be disrespectful, which is one of his key rubric points in a hip-hop battle.

"It’s over with!" Gillie said of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. "Light-skinned n***as won. They took that s**t, man. That s**t over with, man. Kendrick can’t come back. When he came back again [with ‘Not Like Us’], I said, ‘Oh, he barbecue baked, honey-dipped, glazed, basted, seasoned the light-skinned n***as’ and then Drake just… [laughs]. It’s over with. The light-skinned n***as won." Many in the comments section of the post below disagreed with this take, others were celebrating victory too, and some think it's still an ongoing race.

Gillie Speaks On Drake's New Kendrick Lamar Diss, "The Heart Part 6"

For what it's worth, Gillie gave both praise and criticism to Kendrick Lamar's previous diss output, although it's been all praise for Drake. He called "euphoria" "corn on the cob" but then gave flowers to "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." "That’s the type of s**t I’m talking about," the Philly MC and entertainment icon remarked in an Instagram video. "You supposed to get disrespectful." As such, calling him merely an OVO bot is pretty unfair, especially when there are actual bots on both sides.

Meanwhile, other veteran spitters like Cam'ron and Mase also chimed in after "The Heart Part 6." Given everything alleged and all the controversy, it's fair to say that this is a narrative battle right now until there's some actual proof on the table. Maybe there's no winner by the end of this. The only ones who have fully benefitted from all this are the labels and the culture that they intend to exploit.

