Jess Hilarious Checks Gillie Da Kid For Calling Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss Corny

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Jess Hilarious attends BET Awards Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

According to Jess, Gillie has no room to talk.

Earlier this week, Gillie Da Kid hopped online to share his take on Kendrick Lamar's track "Euphoria," in which he responds to Drake. The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host said that he was less than impressed, and dubbed it corny. “Just heard that Kendrick Lamar diss," he began. "I f*** with Kendrick, but that s*** was corn on the cob, man. You know what’s cr*zy, man? The light-skinned n***** winning three to nothing, man.”

Obviously, Kendrick's feud with Drake has been pretty polarizing, so his take prompted backlash from some of his viewers. Jess Hilarious, for one, took the opportunity to check him. During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, the comedian reminded Gillie of some of his own music, claiming that he has no room to call anyone out for being corny.

Jess Hilarious Reminds Gillie Da Kid Of His Song "Chicken Man"

“Yo Gillie, you had a whole song talking ’bout you was ‘The Chicken Man.’ Quit playing with me, Gillie. I’m so surprised by him," she said, eliciting laughter from her co-hosts. DJ Envy agreed with her, noting how he believed that Gillie of all people would understand Kendrick's approach. “Gillie is a lyricist. He’s a writer. He used to write for people,” he said. Charlamagne had a similar take, arguing that Gillie's claim was objectively wrong. According to him, even if Gillie's not a fan of the song, it's not fair for him to dub it "corn on the cob."

“I disagree with Gillie too," he explained. "Music is subjective, so if you don’t like the record, cool. Ain’t corn on the cob though, Giillie.” What do you think of Gillie Da Kid's take on Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Drake diss? Do you agree that the song is corny, or not? What about Jess Hilarious reminding him of "Chicken Man"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

