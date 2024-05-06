Drake Bringing Up Millie Bobby Brown In New Diss Track Leaves Fans Puzzled

BYLavender Alexandria2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

It's an eye-catching moment in the newest diss track.

The past week has been an absolute flurry of new releases in the rap beef that's defined 2024. Drake and Kendrick Lamar have gone back and forth repeatedly with a variety of distinct tracks. Fans have barely had time to process all the details of one song before moving to the next one. The most recent entry came yesterday when Drizzy shared "The Heart Part 6." In addition to borrowing the song title Kendrick has historically used to lead off new album cycles, he made a few surprising allegations.

Most notably, he claims that an attention-grabbing story Kendrick told in a previous diss track was actually deliberately planted. He explained that the claims Kendrick made about Drake having a second hidden child, an 11-year-old daughter. The reason no evidence has emerged in the days since Kendrick dropped the claim would make a lot more sense with the planting story. Elsewhere in the lyrics of "The Heart Part 6" Millie Bobby Brown makes an appearance. It's a reference to a time when some fans thought it was strange that Drake was texting with the young star when she was first emerging as a celeb. Given that Kendrick never brought up her name himself, fans online questioned why she was even brought up in the first place. Check out some of their reactions below.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked

Fans Question Drake Mentioning Millie Bobby Brown

Additionally at the end of "The Heart Part 6" Drake reveals he plans to bow out of the beef. It pairs well with his claims that he baited Kendrick into telling a lie without having any actual supporting evidence for it. Some Kendrick fans took the departure from the beef as an automatic victory for Lamar. He's already claimed that he has even more disses in the tank.

What do you think of Drake bringing up Mille Bobby Brown in the lyrics of "The Heart Part 6" even though Kendrick never brought her up? Do you think Kendrick needs to keep dropping diss tracks or should the beef end here with no new songs? Let us know int he comment section below.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Wicked Featuring 21 SavageMusicDrake Addresses Kendrick Lamar's Pedophile Claims On New Diss, "The Heart Part 6," Fans Have Mixed Feelings1.5K
Drake The Heart Part 6MusicDrake Attempts To Set The Record Straight With “The Heart Part 6”3.5K
Rolling Loud Miami 2022MusicKendrick Lamar Has Fans Declaring Him The Winner As Drake Seemingly Bows Out With "The Heart Part 6"2.6K
Drake Presents "Til Death Do Us Part"MusicDrake Accused Of Botting Again After “The Heart Part 6” Release1376