Kendrick Lamar Has Fans Declaring Him The Winner As Drake Seemingly Bows Out With "The Heart Part 6"

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been going back and forth all weekend. Overall, it started with the song "Like That" which dropped back in March. Drizzy finally responded to the song with "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." Although "Push Ups" was loved, "Taylor Made Freestyle" was seen as a huge misstep. Subsequently, last week, Kendrick delivered "Euphoria" which was a pretty scathing takedown. On Friday, Lamar provoked Drizzy's response as he delivered the song "6:16 In LA." It was great bait, and Drake took it.

On Friday night, we got "Family Matters," a scathing track against Kendrick that accused him of domestic violence. While Kendrick has yet to respond to these allegations, he did respond to Drake quickly. He came through with "Meet The Grahams," a haunting and disturbing song with murderous piano keys from The Alchemist. The next day, he dropped "Not Like Us," an infectious club banger produced by DJ Mustard, that continued to poke fun at Drake. On Sunday night, Drake delivered "The Heart Part 6," where he dismantled Kendrick's allegations and even revealed that he planted the daughter information. However, the song felt like a bit of a surrender on Drake's part.

Drake Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Again

Since the release of the song, fans have been sounding off on social media. Overall, fans are very much on Kendrick's side here. Although some are giving him side-eye for the domestic violence allegations, many felt like Drake delivered a horrible response. His response to the pedophile allegations was sub-par, especially with the whole "Mother I Sober" angle. Moreover, Drake made it seem like he is throwing in the towel here, which means he doesn't have much else to say. Meanwhile, Kendrick appears to be ready for 10 more rounds, if need be. In the tweets below, you can see that as of right now, many have Kendrick as the winner in all of this.

Fans React

Let us know who you think the winner of this feud is, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kendrick Lamar is going to come out and respond to "The Heart Part 6?" Is there anything Drake can do to win over the public right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

