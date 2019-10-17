winner
- MusicDrake's G-Wagon Winner Didn't Get To Keep Prize, Fan's Mom AllegesAllegedly, Drake's lucky winner actually went home empty-handed.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralTaylor Hale Named First Black Female "Big Brother" Winner, Shares Powerful SpeechTamar Braxton previously won a celebrity edition of the popular reality TV series.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Wins Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year At iHeartRadio AwardsThe 2022 iHeartRadio Awards honors Drake as the Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year. By Aron A.
- MoviesSpike Lee Accidently Reveals Top Winner At Cannes Film Festival As Ceremony StartsSpike Lee accidentally revealed the winner of the top prize at Cannes Film Festival right at the start of the award ceremony.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureZaila Avant-garde Becomes First Black American To Win The Scripps National Spelling BeeZalia won on the word "Murraya."By Karlton Jahmal
- AnticsBow Wow Responds After Soulja Boy Denies Losing "Verzuz"Soulja Boy accused Bow Wow of paying blogs to call him the winner of "Verzuz." By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePeter Gunz Poses With Cisco After Insane Fight"Love & Hip Hop" star Peter Gunz says he's "the real winner" of his fight against Cisco Rosado.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist At 2021 GrammysMegan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist at the Grammys, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- RandomMichigan Winner Hits $1 Billion Mega Millions Lottery JackpotSomeone in Michigan woke up to life-changing news on Saturday. By hnhh
- Music2 Chainz Vs. Rick Ross: Who Is Winning The Verzuz Battle?Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are set to go head-to-head in tonight's "High Roller Edition" Verzuz battle -- who do you think will take the crown? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMannie Fresh Thinks He Won Battle Against Scott StorchMannie Fresh maintains that he was the real winner of the battle against Scott Storch on Instagram live, claiming that the rules of the game weren't clear.By Lynn S.
- MusicEminem Crowns Winner Of #GodzillaChallengeEminem has announced the grand prize winner of his #GodzillaChallenge on the Triller app, as well as the five runner-ups.By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyoncé's "Homecoming" Wins Grammy For Best Music FilmBey cashes in on one of her four nominations of the night. By Noah C
- FootballLSU QB Joe Burrow Earns The Heisman TrophyBurrow takes home the coveted trophy. By Karlton Jahmal
- BeefNick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Twitter After Declaring Victory In Eminem WarNick Cannon, the Internet has spoken.By Aron A.
- BeefNick Cannon Thinks He Took Down Eminem: "This Has Been Fun"Nick Cannon thinks he won against Eminem.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLondon On Da Track Dubs Summer Walker The "Queen Of R&B" After Soul Train WinSummer Walker won big last night. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: What's Your Favorite Drizzy Song Ever?The votes have been tallied and this is your winner!By Alex Zidel
- MusicD Smoke Reveals Why He Nearly Turned Down Netflix's "Rhythm + Flow"D Smoke opens up about working on Netflix's first hip-hop competition show.By Aron A.
- Original ContentHNHH & TuneCore Announce "Heat Seekers" Contest WinnerAnnouncing the outcome of the HNHH x TuneCore "Heat Seekers" contest!By Alex Zidel