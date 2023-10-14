Drake’s G-Wagon Winner Didn’t Get To Keep Prize, Fan’s Mom Alleges

During Drake's final tour stop in Toronto, he promised to send one fan home with an extravagant gift. The news wasn't too shocking, as he's done similar giveaways on his It's All A Blur tour in the past. Previously, fans have left his shows with designer bags, thousands of dollars, and even cars.

At the show, the Canadian hitmaker vouched to gift an audience member a Mercedes-Benz G550V G-Wagon. A clip of Drake reading off the winning ticket made its rounds online after, and commenters praised his generosity. The lucky winner had driven all the way from Pittsford, NY to see Drake, according to his friend's mother. Unfortunately, however, she also claims that he left empty-handed.

Read More: Drake’s Diamond Bone Chain Is 18 Carats, New Ice Proves How Proud He Is Of “For All The Dogs”

Drake Fans Were "Unhappy And Disappointed"

Drake performs at the O2 Arena on March 20, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns )

The woman spoke with HipHopDX recently, recalling how her son's friend was allegedly told that he couldn't take his prize home. “Their discussion with my son and his friend went on for nearly an hour," she explained. "Trying to come up with some way that he could accept the car." Apparently, the fact that the winner wasn't a Canadian citizen made the prize non-transferable. She says that following an hour of discussion, they were told "No, you absolutely cannot take the vehicle."

“Those leading the contest should have been able to tell the winner up front, right away, that the prize was absolutely not transferable," she also added. "Instead they went back and forth about it, and in the end, my son’s friend walked away with nothing, and they both missed the last hour of the concert!!! Absolutely ridiculous!! Handled very unprofessionally in my opinion.” She then went on to share how much of a let-down the mishap was for the two fans. “This situation left two of his fans very unhappy and disappointed," she additionally claimed. "After they drove over three hours to Toronto and paid for a hotel room and concert tickets." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

Read More: Drake Reposts Tweet That Calls Out People Who Have Been Critiquing His Music

[Via]