Drake’s “For All The Dogs” First Week Sales Officially Revealed

Last week, Drake dropped off his eagerly-anticipated new album, For All The Dogs. Though it's been subject to mixed reviews, the LP was expected to be a major commercial success. It includes various high-profile features from an array of artists, like J. Cole, Yeat, Sexyy Red, SZA, and more.

As expected, there's been a ton of buzz surrounding the project for months now. Fans couldn't wait to see what kind of beef would be laid out amid the release, and how it would compare to the hitmaker's other albums. It was projected to sell 400-450k album-equivalent units in its first week. Now, the first week sales are in, and they're right on par with what was projected.

Drake's For All The Dogs Sells 411K First Week

Drake's For All The Dogs sold 411K album-equivalent units in its first week, marking his biggest debut since 2021's Certified Lover Boy. The album also had one of the biggest opening days for a hip hop release this year on Spotify, garnering around 108.7 million streams. It passed Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape, Lil Durk's Almost Healed, and more. Travis Scott continues to hold the No. 1 spot with Utopia, which got 128.5 million streams its opening day. For All The Dogs also had the seventh largest opening day in all of Spotify history. Drake passed up major releases like Kanye West's DONDA, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and more.

The release also put Drake over the edge with a Spotify record, as he hit 80 million monthly listeners earlier this week. He's now the third most listened to artist on the platform, only behind Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Despite the project's commercial success, some critics have made their disappointment for the album known. Joe Budden shared his thoughts on his podcast, claiming that the Canadian performer needs to aim for a more mature sound. Drake fired back, however, claiming that Budden's simply jealous of his success. What do you think of For All The Dogs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

