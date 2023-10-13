Drake Responds To “Aubrey Angel” Who Doesn’t Feel His New Music

Drake clapped back at a fan who had some critiques for him on “The Breakfast Club.”

BYLavender Alexandria
Drake Responds To “Aubrey Angel” Who Doesn’t Feel His New Music

In a recent interview of The Breakfast Club, they invited a woman calling herself an "Aubrey Angel," onto the show to discuss Drake. She claims to be a day 1 stan from all the way back when it "wasn't cool" to like the rapper. In the segment, she explains that since his 2016 album Views, she just hasn't been able to feel his music as much. While that's a sentiment expressed by some, her comments were largely met with disagreement. Eventually, the discussion got heated enough that Drake himself weighed in.

"was this interview already on the schedule? Who is this..." Drake commented underneath a post of the clip. Expectedly, fans of the rapper rushed to his defense. They called her out for being just one person with an opinion and pointed out that she didn't represent all his fans. Rapper and singer Toosii took to the comments to weigh in on Drizzy's side as well. "People have this thing where they paint this definitive picture in their head that the artist you were 5 years ago that’s who you always are. People change, things change. He can make the same kind of music but how is that going to resonate to your now mid 30 year old body?" he said. Check out the full response and fan reactions below.

Read More: DJ Vlad On Drake And DJ Khaled Comments: “Their Voices Are Powerful”

Drake Responds To A Former Fan's Comments

Drake just released his new album For All The Dogs. The project is expected to be absolutely dominant commercially, as most of his projects are. The record itself is a shoe in to top the Billboard 200 and expected to push almost as many units as the rest of the top 10 combined.

Two songs from the album are also competing with each other on the Hot 100. "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "IDGAF" with Yeat are both contending for the top spot. After "Shooter" emerged as the early favorite "IDGAF" began to creep up and the songs are now neck and neck. What do you think of Drake and Toosii's responses to a fan saying she fell off his music after Views? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake Bets $850K On Logan Paul To Beat Dillon Danis Via KO

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.