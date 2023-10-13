Drake Responds To “Aubrey Angel” Who Doesn’t Feel His New Music

In a recent interview of The Breakfast Club, they invited a woman calling herself an "Aubrey Angel," onto the show to discuss Drake. She claims to be a day 1 stan from all the way back when it "wasn't cool" to like the rapper. In the segment, she explains that since his 2016 album Views, she just hasn't been able to feel his music as much. While that's a sentiment expressed by some, her comments were largely met with disagreement. Eventually, the discussion got heated enough that Drake himself weighed in.

"was this interview already on the schedule? Who is this..." Drake commented underneath a post of the clip. Expectedly, fans of the rapper rushed to his defense. They called her out for being just one person with an opinion and pointed out that she didn't represent all his fans. Rapper and singer Toosii took to the comments to weigh in on Drizzy's side as well. "People have this thing where they paint this definitive picture in their head that the artist you were 5 years ago that’s who you always are. People change, things change. He can make the same kind of music but how is that going to resonate to your now mid 30 year old body?" he said. Check out the full response and fan reactions below.

Drake Responds To A Former Fan's Comments

Drake just released his new album For All The Dogs. The project is expected to be absolutely dominant commercially, as most of his projects are. The record itself is a shoe in to top the Billboard 200 and expected to push almost as many units as the rest of the top 10 combined.

Two songs from the album are also competing with each other on the Hot 100. "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "IDGAF" with Yeat are both contending for the top spot. After "Shooter" emerged as the early favorite "IDGAF" began to creep up and the songs are now neck and neck. What do you think of Drake and Toosii's responses to a fan saying she fell off his music after Views? Let us know in the comment section below.

