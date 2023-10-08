Drake And Yeat Are Nonchalant On “IDGAF”

For All The Dogs is finally here and just like all of Drake's releases, they elicit some very strong and divided opinions online. One person who feels Drizzy is pandering to the younger generation. That person happens to be Joe Budden, who is never been afraid to voice his opinions. "I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers." He also went on to say that he needs to be around people his age and stop "rapping for the children."

Well, unfortunately for Joe, Drake has been "rapping for the kids" for quite some time and it has worked tremendously. His collaborations with personalities and other artists of this younger generation are what do numbers. Drake is playing it smart, but he even Budden admitted he has worldwide appeal. That is partially why Drizzy decided to link up with Yeat on "IDGAF."

Listen To "IDGAF" Off Of For All The Dogs With Drake And Yeat

What is also really cool about this track is that rising producer BNYX continues to get more love from the biggest artists. He has already been on Quavo and Travis Scott's recent projects as well. Yeat and Drake may not be a duo that many saw coming, but we could see more from them down the line. The track is already number 14 on trending for music on YouTube. It is on its way to be Yeat's first top 10 hit on the Billboard chart as well.

What are your initial thoughts on Drake and Yeat's new song from For All The Dogs, "IDGAF?" Is this the best collaboration track on the album? Did you ever envision these two hopping on a cut together? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Drake, Yeat, and all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just got off the phone with my demon and he told me that I'm gon' win

I can't be wasting time on the 'net, I just be running up a fuckin' check

F*** the b****, I make her sweat, huh, I'ma die 'bout my respect, huh

I put a check up on my neck, life check ya in the head

I signed for a couple milli', you only touched a hundred thou'

