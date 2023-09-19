Drake Gives A Fan $10k And A First Class Flight To Atlanta

Drake has been hitting cities all over North America all summer and fans have noticed who is in attendance. From sports mega-stars like Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Johnny Manziel to musicians like Bad Bunny, Latto, Lil Yachty and more have shown up to attend. But just like fans have taken notice of the many celebrities in attendance, the rapper himself took notice of one particular fan.

During a stop in Houston, Drake took the opportunity in between songs to show love to one particular fan in attendance. He stopped the show to talk directly to a woman in the front row, shouting her out for appearing at numerous tour stops this summer. But he went far beyond just being happy to see her. He announced to the crowd that the special fan was being flown first class to Atlanta to sit in the VIP section for another show on tour. He concluded the interaction by offering her $10k to spend while there, which caused the crowd to erupt in applause. Check out the full video below.

Drake Gives Surprise Gift To A Die-Hard Fan

This isn't the first time recently that Drake has shown off his generosity during a show. He's been giving out Chanel bags to fans in attendance recently and one particular fan's sign caught his attention at a recent show. The sign showed just how many Brazilian waxes one fan had to perform to make the money for a ticket, and the rapper rewarded her appropriately with a Chanel bag to take home after the show.

During that same show, he also reunited with his splash brother French Montana. That led to speculation about if Montana would appear on Drake's new album For All The Dogs. He's already announced that Bad Bunny will be appearing on the record and released a new song with SZA that's expected to land in the tracklist when it drops next month. What do you think of Drake gifting a fan in his crowd a first-class plane ticket and $10k Let us know in the comment section below.

