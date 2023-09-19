Drake Gives A Fan $10k And A First Class Flight To Atlanta

BYLavender Alexandria
Drake has been hitting cities all over North America all summer and fans have noticed who is in attendance. From sports mega-stars like Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Johnny Manziel to musicians like Bad Bunny, Latto, Lil Yachty and more have shown up to attend. But just like fans have taken notice of the many celebrities in attendance, the rapper himself took notice of one particular fan.

During a stop in Houston, Drake took the opportunity in between songs to show love to one particular fan in attendance. He stopped the show to talk directly to a woman in the front row, shouting her out for appearing at numerous tour stops this summer. But he went far beyond just being happy to see her. He announced to the crowd that the special fan was being flown first class to Atlanta to sit in the VIP section for another show on tour. He concluded the interaction by offering her $10k to spend while there, which caused the crowd to erupt in applause. Check out the full video below.

Drake Gives Surprise Gift To A Die-Hard Fan

This isn't the first time recently that Drake has shown off his generosity during a show. He's been giving out Chanel bags to fans in attendance recently and one particular fan's sign caught his attention at a recent show. The sign showed just how many Brazilian waxes one fan had to perform to make the money for a ticket, and the rapper rewarded her appropriately with a Chanel bag to take home after the show.

During that same show, he also reunited with his splash brother French Montana. That led to speculation about if Montana would appear on Drake's new album For All The Dogs. He's already announced that Bad Bunny will be appearing on the record and released a new song with SZA that's expected to land in the tracklist when it drops next month. What do you think of Drake gifting a fan in his crowd a first-class plane ticket and $10k Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.