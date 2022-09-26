Taylor Hale Named First Black Female “Big Brother” Winner, Shares Powerful Speech
Tamar Braxton previously won a celebrity edition of the popular reality TV series.
Beloved summertime reality series Big Brother has concluded for another year, with Sunday (September 25) evening’s episode marking the finale of the 24th season.
As PEOPLE notes, the latest installment of the Julie Chen-hosted program saw plenty of chaos, including catty alliances between the women in the house, an Elvis personality, and a split-house twist that left former allies divided. Aside from that, though, it did also bring with it some history-making moments, such as the first Black woman winner in regular BB history.
As she has clearly made it known on Twitter, Tamar Braxton previously took home the grand prize on Celebrity Big Brother, but it was 27-year-old Taylor Hale who earned the prestigious accolade on the normie version of the show.
The finale saw her up against Monte Taylor, another 27-year-old who works as a personal trainer in Delaware, as well as 23-year-old Massachusetts thrift shop owner, Matthew “Turner” Turner.
All three of the remaining houseguests had strong potential to win – Hale specifically topped two Head of Household competitions, and eventually became something of a fan favourite after she had to endure the struggles of being mistreated by other houseguests early on.
It seems that, in the end, it was the beauty queen’s final speech that really won the jury over. “I am not a victim, I am a victor,” she told former competitors preparing to make their big decision last night.
“And if there is one word that is going to describe the season it is resiliency. And if you were to ask yourself who was the most resilient person of the season, it was me.”
