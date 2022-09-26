Beloved summertime reality series Big Brother has concluded for another year, with Sunday (September 25) evening’s episode marking the finale of the 24th season.

As PEOPLE notes, the latest installment of the Julie Chen-hosted program saw plenty of chaos, including catty alliances between the women in the house, an Elvis personality, and a split-house twist that left former allies divided. Aside from that, though, it did also bring with it some history-making moments, such as the first Black woman winner in regular BB history.

As she has clearly made it known on Twitter, Tamar Braxton previously took home the grand prize on Celebrity Big Brother, but it was 27-year-old Taylor Hale who earned the prestigious accolade on the normie version of the show.

The finale saw her up against Monte Taylor, another 27-year-old who works as a personal trainer in Delaware, as well as 23-year-old Massachusetts thrift shop owner, Matthew “Turner” Turner.

All three of the remaining houseguests had strong potential to win – Hale specifically topped two Head of Household competitions, and eventually became something of a fan favourite after she had to endure the struggles of being mistreated by other houseguests early on.

It seems that, in the end, it was the beauty queen’s final speech that really won the jury over. “I am not a victim, I am a victor,” she told former competitors preparing to make their big decision last night.

“And if there is one word that is going to describe the season it is resiliency. And if you were to ask yourself who was the most resilient person of the season, it was me.”

Check out Twitter’s reaction to Taylor Hale’s impressive victory below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Taylor Hale delivered the best speech I’ve ever seen on reality TV. I’m still speechless pic.twitter.com/E7cL8I0Qew — yas (@adoomies3) September 26, 2022

No their character development was so crazy to see. You could see they were both so genuinely happy for Taylor. When you are a kind person you can win over anybody. This finale was everything and more. Congratulations Taylor Hale! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/Wwceuq4cX9 — Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) September 26, 2022

I get goosebumps everytime I see this pic. Iconic!!! Such a beautiful, articulate, graceful and beautiful human!!! #TaylorHale #BB24 pic.twitter.com/7k8FuWAl5L — Keyshia Taylor (@KeyshiaTaylor2) September 26, 2022

September 25, 2002, Danielle Reyes lost Big Brother 9-1. 20 years later, Taylor Hale just became the first black woman to win the game. #bb24 @TMackenzieH pic.twitter.com/AGrNlMaNc9 — Jarrod (@jhardy575) September 26, 2022

taylor hale convinced her showmance to take her to F2 and THEN friend zoned him on broadcast tv????? an icon i fear #BB24 pic.twitter.com/RVGjvOQfRd — c (@courtsthoughts_) September 26, 2022

Taylor Hale is the first female winner to beat a man by more than 1 vote in final 2. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/POCZ6B8DJl — Lolo (TAYLOR WON BB24) (@lolotweetstv) September 26, 2022

This tweet aged well 😌



It is my great pleasure to pass the crown of Big Brother winner to Taylor Hale, the FIRST black female winner in Big Brother history (non-celebrity edition)👸🏾



MICHIGAN WE UP!!! #bb24 https://t.co/myau8xGG3h — Xavier Prather (@xaviereprather) September 26, 2022

how it started how it ended

TAYLOR HALE #BB24 WINNER💗 pic.twitter.com/hL4NVK8wyS — Mari | BB24 era. (@xmaribenson) September 26, 2022

cassandra waldon, the very first black woman to ever play big brother, passed away 3 years ago today. tonight, taylor hale became the first black woman to win a season of big brother. a full circle moment 🥲 #BB24 pic.twitter.com/f3LMDPNROG — natalie TAYLOR BB24 WINNER (@evctions) September 26, 2022

Kindness. Won. Today.



You don’t need to Bully, Belittle, or Isolate ANYONE to play the game of Big Brother. Taylor Hale IS Kindness. She IS Grace.



HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. #BB24 — Britini D'Angelo (@britinidangelo) September 26, 2022

