black girl magic
- Pop CultureNorth West Channels Nicki Minaj In New TikTok Showcasing Her Makeup SkillsIt's giving Alien Superstar.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralTaylor Hale Named First Black Female "Big Brother" Winner, Shares Powerful SpeechTamar Braxton previously won a celebrity edition of the popular reality TV series.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Recruits Megan Thee Stallion To Perform "WAP" At Wireless Fest: WatchCardi also tapped her husband, Offset, to join her on stage.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna Named America's Youngest Self-Made BillionaireOther self-made wealthy women recognized by Forbes include Kylie Jenner and Sandra Bullock.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To Normani's Sensual Starring Role In Chris Brown's "WE (Warm Embrace)" Music VideoNot everyone is feeling Normani and Breezy's collaboration.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Posts Fiery Vacation Bikini Snaps: "Bodying Barcelona"Whether she's modelling Mugler or bodying a bikini, MTS is always serving looks.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMegan Thee Stallion's BBMAs Performance Left Little To The Imagination: WatchMTS performed "Plan B" and "Sweetest Pie" for the audience in Las Vegas last night.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearYung Miami Dubs Herself "1 Of 1" In Sultry New Instagram Snapshots"Shmiami," Fivio Foreign dropped by the comments to praise his fellow rap star.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Teases "Treat Me" Choreography That Includes Plenty Of TwerkingChloe Bailey is getting fans excited with her sultry rollout for "Treat Me."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAri Lennox Sings Her Heart Out On Sticky Sweet Track, “Blackberry Sap”Ari Lennox makes a triumphant return on Dreamville’s “D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.”By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Twerks In Fashion Nova: "When It Still Move In Thee Jeans"Megan Thee Stallion's OOTD is picture-perfect.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFana Hues Gives Us A Beautiful Spring Awakening With "flora + fana"Fana Hues shows off her amazing abilities across 11 songs on her sophomore album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCoi Leray & Nicki Minaj Strut Their Stuff In The “Blick Blick” Music Video: WatchDid Nicki come through with the verse of the year?By Hayley Hynes
- ViralRihanna Arrives Fashionably Late In Black Sheer Lingerie To Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show: WatchBow down for the BadGal.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCelebrate One Year Of "Heaux Tales" With Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings""Heaux Tales" was named NPR Music's Album of the Year last month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBig Sean Says “Black Women Are The Closest Thing To God,” Gets Clowned By TwitterSocial media users were quick to look to the rapper’s dating history and raise their eyebrows.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAri Fletcher Fans Beg Her To Drop Rap Song After Video Of Her Popping Off SurfacesAriTheDon may just be giving the rap girls a run for their money.By Hayley Hynes