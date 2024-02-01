North West Channels Nicki Minaj In New TikTok Showcasing Her Makeup Skills

Nicki Minaj has been a hot topic in the news for the past few days, mostly due to her dramatic reaction to Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" single. The Queen of Rap has been busy liking tweets slandering the Houston native and others supporting her, while The Barbz stand behind their favourite femcee. Minaj's fanbase went so far as to doxx the information for Thee Stallion's late mother's gravesite, leading Cardi B's fans to step up in the "Big Ole Freak" hitmaker's defense, doing the same with Nicki's dad's cemetery location. With so much tension in the air, social media users have been carefully selecting which songs and audio snippets they use in their posts, so as not to take sides. Interestingly, 10-year-old North West used a soundbite of Minaj in one of her most recent TikToks, which now has the internet talking.

"I don't think you understand, I'm obsessed," the tween mouths along with the "Barbie Dreams" artist in the video below. Seeing as her mother, Kim Kardashian, is something of a makeup mogul, it's not surprising to see Miss Westie already following in her footsteps. However, instead of perfecting a smokey eye and nude lip like the reality starlet, North is channeling her inner Alien Superstar.

North West Gets Her Creativity from Both Parents

Kimye's eldest covered her face and neck in hot pink facepaint while experimenting, also making her eyebrows stand out with a darker shade of the same colour. Her lips were a beautiful ombre with various shades of purple, and subtle false lashes helped her brown eyes stand out.

Even if Ye doesn't fully approve, his firstborn continues to express herself and her various talents on TikTok for the world to see. Speaking of Yeezy, he shocked fans by reuniting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian for a night out with North West and her friends last month. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

