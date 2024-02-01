Megan Thee Stallion Grabbed Everyone's Attention And Kept It With "Big Ole Freak"

Megan Thee Stallion is currently in the news for a litany of reasons right now. However, the biggest reason is her new song "Hiss" and the shots it takes at Nicki Minaj and a whole host of others. Overall, the song is a massive hit and it has the potential to be the number-one song in the world come next Monday. Ultimately, this is a massive accomplishment that just proves how big of an artist Meg has become. Her come-up has been special to watch, and it has us reminiscing about her old work.

Back in 2018, Meg dropped off her project called Tina Snow. Tina Snow is her alter ego, and it was a fantastic project that showcased Meg's raw talent. Furthermore, there were plenty of dope tracks on the project, including "Big Ole Freak." In fact, some point towards "Big Ole Freak" as the definitive moment where Meg became a rap superstar. Just by checking out the music video below, you can see why people would make such a declaration.

Megan Thee Stallion Continues To Be A Star

From the beat to the flows, this is a song that is captivating from start to finish. Meg was not afraid of being raunchy, and for many, it was a bit of a revelation. With artists like Sexyy Red and Sukihana showcasing a certain shamelessness in their raps, there is no doubt that Meg crafted a blueprint.

Sometimes, it is always fun to go back to the moment an artist truly became a star. Now, we will get to see Meg continue to evolve, for years to come. Where do you think her evolution will take her next? Let us know, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on the latest releases from your favorite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't nobody freak like me, huh (Hell nah)

Give ya what you need like me, huh

Ain't nobody got up on they tip-tip toes

Then rode to the tip like me, huh (Ayy, ayy, baow, baow)

