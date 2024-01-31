Megan Thee Stallion Surprise Drops Instrumental & Chopped 'N Screwed Versions Of "HISS"

The internet cannot stop talking about Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Their abhorrence for one another is the trending topic in music, but also throughout pop culture. Megan, indirectly or directly, went after Nicki with her latest single "HISS." It is a follow-up to her previous snake-themed track "Cobra." Both of these cuts are uber-confident bangers that display Megan's vengeance and hunger to be back in the rap game in full force. Obviously, her life as of late has not been ideal, so these singles have been therapeutic in a way.

Besides "HISS" being an entertaining listen, the main reason its getting so much attention is for this bar. Megan pens, "These h**s don't be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan's Law." Many have assumed that this was a shot at Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, as he is a sex offender. So, the "Megan's Law" part references a law put in place for police to be obligated to communicate information to the public about s*x offenders. That has led to a whole separate issue, but after all of Nicki's chatter toward Megan online, she finally responded with "Big Foot." Many have shredded her for taking to long and the quality of the track being poor, especially for her standards.

Listen To "HISS (Instrumental)" & "(Chopped 'N Screwed)" By Megan Thee Stallion

It seems that most of the internet is siding with Megan and "HISS" as of now and they might have even more reason to. Out of nowhere, the Texas product has just released two new editions of the track moments ago, according to Billboard. She has provided fans with an instrumental and a chopped 'n screwed take on it. All of the versions are available everywhere now, and you can find them all in one EP on Spotify. We would be remiss not to speculate that this is an effort to stay atop Nicki on the charts, as they battle it out for ultimate bragging rights.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new versions of "HISS" by Megan Thee Stallion? Do you think this was done to stay ahead of Nicki Minaj's diss response "Big Foot?" What do you get more enjoyment out of listening to? Is this the better diss track, why or why not? Which song do you prefer, "HISS or "Cobra?" We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

