Moniece Slaughter Goes On Screaming Instagram Live Rant Over Response To Megan Thee Stallion Lyric Criticism

Fans expectedly doubled down on their critiques in the comments.

Megan Thee Stallion's new diss track "HISS" is getting almost everybody's attention. Much of that attention has been praised from both fans and critics highlighting the song for her hard-hitting demeanor and how intensely it takes down nearly all of Meg's critics. But one particular line has divided people, a reference to "Megan's Law." The lyric is a reference to a California Law that made it a requirement for police to make information on registered sex offenders available publicly.

Many fans praised the lyric right out of the gate as being a particularly sharp Nicki Minaj diss. Numerous videos of fans first reaction to the lyric went viral online in the wake of the track's release. But a smaller subset of people online took issue with that use of Megan's Law in the song. One of which was former Love & Hip Hop star Moniece Slaughter. She took to Twitter to express her issue with the line. Later, the family of the girl whose namesake is borrowed for the law made it known that they were potentially looking to sue. Slaughter attempted to take a victory lap, though also ended up exploding on some fans disputing her legal wisdom. Then earlier today she returned to Instagram to discuss the line even more.

Moniece Slaughter Talking About Megan's Law Lyric Again

During an explosive new Instagram Live rant, Moniece Slaughter takes aim at the fans who disagree with her take on the Megan's Law lyric. She screams at almost anybody with a different perspective in a profanity laced ramble. Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments of a collection of clips from the Live continued their criticisms of Slaughter.

"Nicki whispering to a wall and she's yelling at her phone. What a pair." one fo the top comments reads. Elsewhere fans call her out for the hypocrisy of not pointing out similar lyrical references in Nicki's response track. What do you think of Moniece Slaughter's complaints about the Megan's Law lyric? What about her blowing up at fans both on Twitter and on her Instagram Live? Let us know in the comments below.

