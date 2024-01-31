Finesse2Tymes Told To "Seek Help" After Downing Royal Honey Before Getting Intimate With Pregnant Girlfriend

Finesse2Tymes is someone who has been very transparent about his lifestyle. Overall, he is currently in a polyamorous relationship. Just a few months ago, he celebrated as two of his girlfriends got pregnant. Although many on the internet had something to say about this lifestyle decision, there are a lot of people who have ultimately come around to it. After all, if he isn't hurting anyone, why bother complaining about it, right? Well, this is the internet, so no matter what you do, somebody will have a little commentary about it.

In a recent video that was posted to his Instagram, Finesse2Tymes could be seen with his pregnant girlfriend, in bed. As it turns out, the two were preparing to get intimate with one another. We know this because the artist begins pulling out all sorts of toys. Furthermore, he takes out a Royal Honey packet and downs it in one fell swoop. For those who don't know, these honey packets are meant to help with sexual health and performance. As you can imagine, this all subsequently led to some online roasting.

Finesse2Tymes Gets A Little Too Honest

Most people in the comments section on @livebitez felt like Finesse2Tymes was being way too transparent. Moreover, there were some who believe he needs some help. "If you NEED that, seek help or realize you may not be attracted to your partner," someone wrote. "This is cringy on so many levels!

Nothing is intimate or private anymore!" said another. More comments poured in, with one user saying, "Aint no damn way im sitting on the WWW. exposing my PERSONAL PERSONAL business like this smdh. To each their own."

Needless to say, not everyone is enjoying the Finesse2Tymes experience. However, he has proven to be shameless, and will likely continue his transparent streak. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

