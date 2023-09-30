Finesse2tymes Celebrates Both Girlfriends’ Pregnancies

Recently, Finesse2tymes took to social media to announce that both of his girlfriends, Nia Love and FNG Shugga, are pregnant. He had previously shown off one of the women's baby bumps on Instagram. According to this post, they got pregnant around the same time. It's unclear exactly how far along each of them is, but regardless, the proud father was sure to celebrate with a dancing video.

While some supporters are dropping their congratulations in the comments sections, others remain critical of the performer's controversial lifestyle. It's no secret that he's kept himself surrounded by multiple women for some time now, but some are concerned about how that will translate into creating a family. He already has children from previous relationships, however, so this is nothing new for the 31-year-old. Finesse2tymes had been juggling three girlfriends until the beginning of this month, when one of them was unfortunately "eliminated."

Finesse2tymes Overjoyed About His Growing Family

He posed alongside the two remaining women in an Instagram photo, sharing the news of the breakup. "She was [talking too] much, got eliminated," he wrote. "I told [you], don’t speak on what [you] saw 🙇🏽‍♂️." Shortly after revealing the news of his girlfriends' pregnancies, some social media users warned him that he'd go broke trying to pay child support. He later took to his Instagram Story to address their concerns, revealing that he's actually living off of Supplemental Security Income due to a disability.

“Mane i don’t know why people keep saying I’m about to be on child support 2x,” he told followers. “I get a SSI check, I get disability, If y’all ain’t figured out by now that I need help something wrong. Either be good to big father, Or the government gone pay ya.” What do you think of Finesse2tymes getting both of his girlfriends pregnant? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Finesse2tymes.

