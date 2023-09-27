Finesse2tymes Reveals He’s Living On Supplemental Security Income

Finesse2tymes says that he's on Supplemental Security Income due to a disability. He made the revelation on his Instagram Story, Tuesday, after confirming that both of his girlfriends are pregnant. Fans had been suggesting that he'll go broke paying child support.

“Mane i don’t know why people keep saying I’m about to be on child support 2x,” he began the post. “I get a SSI check, I get disability, If y’all ain’t figured out by now that I need help something wrong. Either be good to big father, Or the government gone pay ya.” Finesse2tymes didn't specify what disability is affecting him, but the news likely comes as a surprise to fans as he portrays a lifestyle of excess on social media.

Read More: Finesse2tymes’ Girlfriends Both Pregnant, He Reveals

Finesse2tymes Attends The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Finesse2tymes arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Finesse2tymes previously revealed that both of the women in his life, Nia Love and FNG Shugga are expecting. While sharing pictures of both pregnancy tests on social media, the rapper wrote: "Mama I need yo help!" Prior to the pregnancy concerns, Finesse2tymes was juggling a third girlfriend, BBJay. “She was tawkn to much got eliminated, I told u don’t speak on what u saw,” he explained on Instagram. Check out Finesse2tymes' latest post on Instagram below.

Finesse2tymes Opens Up About Finances

Image via Instagram @1finesse2tymes

The latest update from Finesse2tymes comes after he recently embarked on a tour, earlier this month. Ahead of the first concert, he revealed that he wants to pay down someone's bail in each city he visits. “Ay man, look next Thursday, man, in Birmingham, man. I’ma be at the jailhouse I’ma be there early next week,” he said in a clip on his Instagram Story. “I’m making somebody bond in every city I go to for all the next shows while I’m on tour. So if you got somebody locked up, you got somebody fucked up and they got a bond, hit me up I’m making bonds in every city I go to, man.”

Read More: Finesse2tymes Claims To Be 50 Cent, Yo Gotti & Gucci Mane Hybrid, Fans Troll Him

[Via]