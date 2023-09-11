Finesse2tymes Drops One Girlfriend As Another Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Many of those in the public eye opt to live an unconventional lifestyle. Of course, no one is doing it quite like Finesse2tymes. The Memphis-born performer has been fully enjoying his freedom since he finished serving his sentence last year. His attempt at a relationship with "Buss It" hitmaker Erica Banks didn't go over as planned. After healing from that breakup, the controversial artist quickly found a collection of women who could meet his needs. For several months now we've seen Finesse spending time both at home and outside with three girlfriends. In the latest update from the group, however, it seems one of them may have gotten the boot.

On Sunday (September 10), the 31-year-old posted a new photo dump on Instagram with a caption suggesting that he wasn't impressed with the big-mouthed behaviour of one woman in his life. "She was [talking too] much, got eliminated," Finesse explained, starting his carousel with a snapshot of him looking down at a large stack of money. "I told [you], don’t speak on what [you] saw 🙇🏽‍♂️," he added.

Finesse2tymes Updates Us on His Relationship Status

Apart from the absurd breakup announcement, the "How To Act" hitmaker's followers have also noticed that one of his remaining lovers seems to be growing a baby bump. Finesse already has children from past relationships. It wasn't so long ago that he was put on blast for bringing his young son on stage with him to perform an inappropriate track. It's unclear how far along his new baby mama is in her journey. Regardless. we're excited to see how things progress in her union with the Southern star and their third partner.

When Finesse2tymes isn't busy taking care of the droves of women he keeps around him, the rapper has been sharing noteworthy new music with us consistently in 2023. His most recent single, "Can't Go To Jail" arrived shortly after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from 2018. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

