Polyamorous
- RelationshipsFinesse2tymes Drops One Girlfriend As Another Shows Off Her Baby BumpLooks like the Memphis native is down to just two women in his life (for now).By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTeyana Taylor Admits To Initiating Threesomes With Husband Iman ShumpertShe made some revelations during a conversation with Jidenna and Joey Bada$$ about polyamory.By Erika Marie
- AnticsJoey Bada$$ Reveals He Wants 2 Wives In A Polyamorous MarriageJoey Bada$$ reveals he wants to have a polyamorous marriage with two wives living on opposite ends of the country.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher "Strongly Considering" A Polyamorous Relationship With MoneyBagg YoAri Fletcher wants to be in a polyamorous relationship with MoneyBagg Yo and another woman.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLou Williams Is Tired Of “Two Girlfriends” JokesLou Williams has had enough of the memes regarding his polyamorous relationship.By Thomas Galindo
- RelationshipsRita Ora & Taika Waititi's Romance Joined By Tessa Thompson In Candid PDA PicsThe trio were photographed together in a rather intimate cuddle, sparking rumors that the relationship has turned polyamorous. By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsWillow Smith Is Polyamorous, Debunks Claims That It's "Centered Around Sex"The singer spoke candidly on "Red TableTalk" about rejecting monogamy & what that looks like for her relationships.By Erika Marie