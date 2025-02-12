Ne-Yo's Personal Life Comes Underfire By Fans After New Photos

Ne-Yo is once again making headlines, this time for his polyamorous relationship. A recent Instagram post featuring the R&B singer with his three partners has sparked heated debate, with many questioning his choices and others defending his lifestyle. Last year, the "So Sick" hitmaker confirmed he was in a polyamorous relationship after being seen publicly with two girlfriends. At the time, he expressed openness to adding more partners without setting a limit. Now, it appears he has done just that. In a new viral post, Ne-Yo, who shares seven children with three different women, introduced a third partner into the relationship.

The post, shared from a yacht, shows Ne-Yo posing with his three partners under the caption, “US vs. …NOBODY. You can’t compete where you can’t compare. #PolyAndFly.” The reaction was immediate. Many criticized Ne-Yo for embracing polygamy while allegedly neglecting his ex-wife and children. “He left his beautiful wife and family unit for THIS?” one commenter wrote. “There’s absolutely no way he can be truly happy & fulfilled. He’s a hot mess. Such a shame he turned into this.” Another added, “Who will he have when he’s an old man with wrinkly balls and can’t get it up? These women will be on to the next.”

Ne-Yo's Polyamorous Relationship

Despite the backlash, some defended Ne-Yo’s relationship. “This his life! He’s not doing anything wrong,” one supporter commented. “Y’all need to shut up.” Ne-Yo’s ex-wife, Crystal Renay, filed for divorce in August 2022, citing eight years of infidelity. She also alleged that he fathered a child with another woman during their marriage. The split only intensified public scrutiny of his personal life.