Who Are The Mothers Of Ne-Yo’s 7 Kids?

Ne-Yo has been a father since 2010, and over the last 13 years, the number of his kids has increased to seven. He shares his seven children with three women he was involved with at different points. The man is a multi-talented R&B icon. However, of all his many impressive titles, he has admitted that “father” is the one he is most proud of.

The singer maintains a cordial relationship with the mothers of his children. Recently, in an interview with VladTV, Ne-Yo divulged the secret to his relationships. He briefly discussed how he retains such healthy balances with all three women. Whether the ladies have contrasting opinions, we may never know. If there’s any bad blood, they certainly keep it airtight within their circle. Here’s what there is to know about the three women who co-parent Ne-Yo’s children

Monyetta Shaw

Monyetta Shaw is an actress, author, and philanthropist. In addition, she is the founder of The Evan Grace Group, a company that “develops and manages prominent global brands in the entertainment, publishing and fashion industries.” In November 2010, Shaw gave birth to Ne-Yo’s first child, a girl they named Madison. Her birth was complicated as she was born prematurely, arriving several weeks before she was expected. However, she was safely delivered and has grown up healthy and strong. Very soon after Madison’s birth, her mother became pregnant yet again. By October 2011, Ne-Yo and Shaw celebrated the arrival of their second child together, a boy they named Mason.

The two never got married but were engaged until they called things off. In August 2023, during an interview with Haus of Aaron, Shaw revealed the surprising reason why. She shared that they used to have threesomes, and they both agreed to it. However, according to her, the singer was beginning to enjoy them a bit too much and asked to have them frequently.

“I was like, ‘If you want that, then you don’t want me.’ I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough,” she said. After they separated, Ne-Yo and Shaw maintained a cordial relationship, co-parenting their two kids together. Shaw went on to marry Heath Carter in 2021, and the couple has been together since. She has also dabbled in the entertainment industry, starring in reality TV shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Atlanta Exes.

Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo’s ex-wife and mother to three of his children, Crystal Renay, is a former reality TV star and model. Renay has starred in the shows About the Business (2016) and The Platinum Life (2017). She is also NudeLuxeRx Skincare's CEO and owns Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles in Midtown Atlanta. Ne-Yo and Crystal got into a relationship soon after they met, and before a year was up, they were engaged.

When they announced their plan to marry in September 2015, the couple also shared they were expecting their first child together. Subsequently, they tied the knot in February 2016, and their first son was born the following month. Two years later, in June 2018, their second child, another son, arrived. Following a divorce scare in February 2020, the couple reconciled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The following year, they welcomed another child, a daughter, making the number of kids shared by Ne-yo and Renay add up to three.

Although the couple renewed their vows in April 2022, trouble soon hit, and divorce was back in the picture. Crystal Renay filed for divorce based on allegations that Ne-Yo cheated on her and fathered a child she was previously unaware of. On January 26, 2023, the pair finalized their divorce and parted ways. However, despite their separation, Ne-Yo and Renay both co-parent their kids, Shaffer, Roman, and Isabella.

Sade Bagnerise

Sade Bagnerise is a social media influencer, and up until recently, she was the latest recipient of Ne-Yo’s affection. Bagnerise is the mother of Ne-Yo’s last two kids, Braiden and Brixton, and not much else is known about her. Earlier this year, Ne-Yo filed a lawsuit against the influencer, seemingly out of nowhere. In response, she filed a lawsuit of her own in June. The lawsuit concerned the paternity of their two kids, as well as primary custody over them.

In early October, Ne-Yo was officially declared the legal father of the two kids. However, it seems the singer wants to keep the details of their custody battle private. Ne-Yo reportedly asked the court to issue Bagnerise a gag order, restricting her from sharing information about their court case. It is yet to be seen how this custody battle will affect their relationship.

